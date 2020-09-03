The prep sports season kicks into full gear this week for most of West Virginia. The key word here is “most.”
Logan County isn’t included. Neither is Fayette County. And neither is Kanawha County, the state’s most populous and home to several teams in several sports who are significant players on the state landscape. Schools from all three counties sit out this week, betrayed by the orange hue their counties sport on West Virginia’s COVID-19 alert map.
And on Saturday night, when those counties went orange, sports parents went beet red — like Monroe County, which can’t even practice like the orange counties are allowed to do.
They were angry enough to brave the rain Monday at the Capitol, holding signs and waiting for Gov. Jim Justice to arrive for his Monday video conference. When he did, he said he would have news that would please the soggy throng that had congregated.
That pleasure was fleeting.
Justice offered an out for those orange counties: test every player, coach, staffer, band member. If you’re all clean, you get the green light. One COVID positive, and that team sits the bench.
All three counties offered that option turned it down.
It was a sound strategy for the sports teams within those counties. They’re taking their chances that their colors will shift back to yellow and everyone can play. Teams would rather miss one week of games than two or more if positive test results come back. And if too many positives come back, that runs the risk of a county falling deeper into orange or, worse, red. And then it’s not just sports that are sidelined, it’s in-person instruction, too, and that’s too big of a risk.
Watching those counties reject that offer reminded me of a line from the play “Glengarry Glen Ross”: You never open your mouth until you know what the shot is. If Justice didn’t float that idea past the counties before announcing it to guarantee they’d accept, he needed to. Monday was like watching a guy propose to a girl on the big screen of an NBA game and that girl turning him down. If you’re going to be that public about it, you need to know the answer ahead of time.
After the events of Monday, the choices are obvious. Counties can work within the system the state government has designed, or everything can shut down. Full-fledged reopening isn’t an option, no matter how many demonstrations at the Capitol or angry missives on social media. If it was, it would have happened by now.
This state administration has shown evidence multiple times that if they’re getting their reins pulled back in any direction, it’s to pull back from opening too much. The day the color-coding system was announced, the floor for orange was a rolling 7-day average of 16 new cases per 100,000 residents, and nursing home staff and prison staff positives were going to be counted at 50 percent.
After a weekend of backlash, the state pushed the floor down to 10 cases and counted those staff positives 1-to-1.
There were further tweaks, like going to a 14-day average for counties with a population of 16,000 or smaller. As those tweaks took effect, the number of green counties grew.
The state has done as much as it can to grease the skids for reopening. At some point, it falls upon the residents of those counties to follow the rules.
The miscalculation in all this has been that opening schools and playing prep sports would be enough of a motivator to get enough people to stay safe. That’s obviously not the case. You are using the opening of schools and the playing of sports as dangling carrots for people who refuse to eat their vegetables.
They don’t have kids in the school system. They don’t have kids playing sports. The opening or closing of either has no bearing on their lives. So they don’t care.
There was a line someone shouted at Justice on Monday morning that stuck with me: “It’s about the right to choose.”
The people of those counties already had their opportunities to choose. Too many made the wrong ones. They chose not to wear masks in public. They chose to vacation in COVID hot spots and not adequately protect themselves. They chose to congregate in large groups and ignore guidelines.
And now those who did take precautions are suffering the consequences of others’ stubbornness. They’ve known the rules for weeks. They knew the consequences of not following them. They had plenty of time to prepare. They refused. Now here we are.
If the affected counties are to climb out from underneath this, the strategies have to change. Priority No. 1 no longer is getting kids back on the playing fields. It’s getting counties safe enough for in-person learning. I hope no one forgot about that very important point — counties that start the school year in the orange start virtually, and they don’t enter the buildings until they turn yellow.
For that to happen, there needs to be more active enforcement of guidelines. My dad spent decades in schools as a teacher and administrator and learned that if a student can bear the consequences of an action, that action will not change. So there now need to be consequences that are unbearable for more than just parents of students and student-athletes.
Maybe counties in the orange get their bars shut down. Monongalia County, where COVID positives have been surging with the return of West Virginia University students, tried reopening its bars, which was about as backward a strategy as one could imagine.
The results were as expected: hordes of college students lined up shoulder to shoulder, few if any wearing masks, to cram into Morgantown’s bars. They stayed open for all of one day.
Maybe that punishment should extend past Monongalia’s borders. If losing in-person school instruction isn’t enough of a motivator, maybe losing your favorite watering hole will do the trick.
Regardless, something has to happen to stem the tide. If it’s not a carrot, then let it be a stick, because what looms on the horizon is worse.
Putnam County went orange Thursday. So did Wayne County. Mingo County has been there for much of the week. Cabell County was just under the orange threshold and the lower numbers that held them under that threshold are coming off the board. Orange on Saturday night means no games and, more importantly, no in-person classes.
They all have until then to try to rebound. The clock’s ticking. Midnight is near.