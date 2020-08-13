For those wanting college football in the fall, there definitely was something to cheer about this week.
The Big 12, ACC and SEC all announced they were pushing forward with a fall season, as the Big Ten and Pac 12 both decided they would try their luck in the spring and hope the tide had turned on the COVID-19 pandemic. For folks hell-bent on watching (some of) their favorite colleges starting in September, it was time to throw a ticker-tape parade.
But here’s a quote from Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby that should make them keep the confetti in the bag: “Frankly, we’ve found that what we thought was golden 60 days ago is garbage today,” he said.
“Golden” to “garbage” is a pretty wild swing of the pendulum, yet such is life solving the puzzle of COVID-19. It’s science. The more we learn, the greater the chance of what we thought we knew gets turned on its head.
It also leaves us with this: don’t think college football is out of the woods. What the remaining football conferences have is a plan. Plans change as conditions change.
Let’s look at some conditions around the country.
The state of Texas, home to 40 percent of the Big 12, had nearly 507,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, which is about 10 percent of all confirmed cases in the United States. As of Tuesday, the seven-day positivity rate — the percent of COVID-19 tests administered that come back positive — is nearly 25 percent. So one in four tests have been coming back positive over the past week.
Not exactly promising, and WVU is scheduled to visit Texas Tech on Oct. 24 and Texas on Nov. 7. Now, the landscape could be much sunnier by then, but I wouldn’t bet my house on it.
Then there’s this: Forbes.com reported Thursday that East Carolina University police shut down 20 parties over the college’s opening weekend, including one with 400 attendees. The state of North Carolina is in Phase 2 of its reopening, and gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
Marshall is supposed to visit ECU for a game sometime in September.
This could all go south quickly, and those who will be to blame will be those who pulled boneheaded moves like these. If numbers go down, you can pretty much guarantee the SEC, ACC and Big 12 — not to mention at least a couple other Group of Five leagues — will play.
If numbers go up, the possibility of keeping athletes, coaches and staff safe — already a dicey proposition — could vanish. And so will fall football.
So if college football fans want to watch games this fall, it’s up to them. It’s pretty simple to help — wash your hands, use sanitizer, wear a mask, don’t hold a 500-person kegger. I know it stinks when the Fun Police throw water on the party, but it’ll stink even worse if the actual police have to step in because a bunch of jokers just had to celebrate somebody’s dog’s birthday.
A friend of mine on Twitter noticed I used the word “scheduled” Thursday to talk about an upcoming game. I realized I use that word with pretty much every story I write these days. Yeah, it’s on the schedule, but that schedule has been written in pencil.
A lot of people need to become a lot more responsible with how they deal with this virus. Otherwise, gold turns to garbage and those penciled-in schedules will have an unwanted meeting with an eraser.