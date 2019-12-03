Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.