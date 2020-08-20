Bernie Dolan will be more of an optimist — at least on one subject — than I’ll ever be.
When Dolan, the executive director of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, joined other officials in the announcement of the state’s color-coding system for reopening schools, it was explained that the return of prep sports will use the same system.
Orange means teams can practice, but not play. Red grinds everything to a halt — practice, play, everything.
Dolan said the system’s connection to prep sports could serve as a motivator for counties to keep their seven-day average of new positive COVID-19 cases — the metric for whether schools stay open or not — at low numbers.
“I don’t know of any other plan that’s out there that’s like this that incentivizes the community to get better,” he said, “not only to be healthier, but allow more activities to go on.”
In a perfect world — heck, in even a slightly less than perfect world — he’s right on. It should be a tantalizing carrot. Want your kids to play sports or march in the band? Stay safe and keep the numbers low.
But even as soon as the first map was released, it was obvious that not everyone would be playing for the same goal.
On the inaugural map, Grant and Mingo counties were orange and Logan County was red. If the prep season started that day, Grant and Mingo could practice but not hold games. Logan can’t even hold practice, and high schools in that county already are telling early scheduled opponents to find new games.
Since that first map, and according to the data updated Thursday morning, Grant vaulted from orange to green, so at least some folks might be listening. Mingo remained orange and was joined by Lincoln County. Logan was deep red.
The threshold for landing in the red is a rolling average of 25 new cases per 100,000. Logan’s number: 51.4. And that number was at 32.6 less than a week ago.
The fact is and likely will remain that not everyone will look at a loss of extracurricular activities as a risk sufficient enough to change behaviors. Maybe they don’t have kids who play sports. Maybe they don’t have kids in the school system. And for that risk to make a difference, there needs to be enough people in that county who see it as enough.
On top of that, there are areas all over the state where people may not have enough access to preventative care or information about preventative measures. It may not be that they don’t want to. It may be that they can’t.
There are three counties in West Virginia right now that could end up as test cases for Dolan’s hopeful thinking — Kanawha, Cabell and Mercer. That’s Charleston, Huntington and Bluefield. That’s three pretty important areas for prep sports in West Virginia.
As of Thursday’s update, they were the next three counties flirting with the orange zone. Mercer County was at 9.5 new cases per 100,000. Kanawha and Cabell both were at 9.0. A wrong move could put any of the three in jeopardy of not being able to play prep games.
The good news is there are a couple of weeks for folks in all three counties to realize that and do what’s necessary to make sure the kids in those counties will be able to keep their schedules alive.
Most importantly, folks will be able to make everyone in those counties — young and old alike — safer and less susceptible to the virus, but letting the kids in those counties get to enjoy a shred of normalcy in an otherwise abnormal school year is a nice ancillary benefit.
And it would reward Dolan for his optimism.