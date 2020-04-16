My first story assignment on my first day as an intrepid Charleston Daily Mail sports reporter in 2012 was a doozy. I had to call Jim Justice — long before he was Gov. Jim Justice, just billionaire owner of The Greenbrier Jim Justice — and ask him how, after a derecho tore through the Old White TPC just 72 hours before PGA Tour golfers were to arrive for the Greenbrier Classic, would the tournament be able to be held.
Justice told me the tournament would start on time. And with the help of scores of workers and volunteers who cleaned up the course, removed dozens of uprooted trees and repaired fairways and greens, it did. And I remember listening to the commentators during that weekend’s broadcast marvel at such a quick turnaround, saying you couldn’t even tell a storm raged through.
“Man,” I said to myself, “if the Greenbrier Classic can survive that, what can’t it survive?”
Turns out we’d learn that answer.
The news Thursday that the PGA Tour and The Greenbrier canceled the rest of their contract for that Tour stop did not come as much of a surprise. A disappointment? For plenty of folks, sure. But not a surprise.
The Greenbrier was able to shrug off one haymaker in that 2012 derecho. And if it was just one haymaker, that probably would have been fine. But the blows kept raining down.
The 2016 floods that devastated so much of West Virginia did some of their greatest damage in Greenbrier County. This time, there would be no last-second comeback. The tournament was canceled for that season, and the financial damage was severe. A 2018 Gazette-Mail report stated that Old White Charities, the nonprofit that operated The Greenbrier’s PGA Tour stop, was $11.6 million in the red as of 2016.
This spring, the coronavirus pandemic threw the PGA Tour schedule into a whirling dervish. On Wednesday, the Safeway Open in California announced its 2020 tournament was moving to the weekend originally penciled for A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. The writing was on the wall right there for the 2020 Greenbrier stop and, ultimately, for the tournament as a whole.
Mother Nature wasn’t the only one swinging at The Greenbrier. As the years went on, it became tougher to reel in the biggest golfers of the moment to play in the tournament. Rory McIlroy wasn’t showing up. Neither was Brooks Koepka. Jordan Spieth hadn’t played the tournament since 2013. Tiger Woods hadn’t played it since 2015.
Bubba Watson came to the tournament this past September, but Phil Mickelson, who once held the title of The Greenbrier’s PGA Tour ambassador, did not. When the field doesn’t include a bunch of the big names, the casual fans, the fans a tournament needs to keep going, don’t come.
Then, the PGA Tour decided to restructure its schedule in 2018, pushing future Military Tributes at The Greenbrier from Independence Day weekend to September. While it held the spot as the season-opening tournament, it was placed on a date that did it zero favors.
The weekend of the 2019 tournament, West Virginia University’s football team hosted North Carolina State and Marshall’s football team hosted Ohio University in a rivalry game. Not to mention, prep football was in full swing. And around these parts, football steers the ship.
I covered the final day of the 2019 edition, when Joaquin Niemann held aloft what would become the final Military Tribute at The Greenbrier trophy. The crowds I saw around The Old White that day were smaller than the crowds I saw in years past when I would hop over to White Sulphur Springs on the Tuesday before the tournament to grab a couple of feature stories. I thought the future of this tournament could be in trouble if the attendance didn’t grow.
In the end, we’ll never know.
And, in the end, it probably was the right decision by both parties to end the tournament. To have it limp along in a bad spot on the Tour calendar until 2026 would have helped neither The Greenbrier nor the Tour.
Bringing the PGA Tour to West Virginia was a noble exercise. It was the only major professional sporting event happening within the Mountain State’s borders. No NFL, no NBA, no Major League Baseball, but The Greenbrier tried to give the PGA Tour a home here. And while it tried to roll with the punches, there finally were too many blows to withstand.