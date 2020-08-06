Ask athletic coaches one of the things they like the most about their respective seasons, and one of the answers near the top likely will be “routine.”
They know their competition schedules. They know their practice schedules. They know when they start. They decide when they finish. Sure, there are some curveballs along the way — a star player can get hurt, a heavy storm can cancel a game — but the vast majority of a season is set.
There will be no routine in West Virginia prep sports this fall, not after Wednesday’s announcement by the state of a new color-coded system that will decide which county’s schools can stay open in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. That system also will guide interscholastic athletics in those counties.
Gov. Jim Justice announced a system of four colors — green, yellow, orange and red. Red means stop, and that’s not just for schools, but for school sports, too.
“It’s just that simple,” he said. “We don’t play sports if the school’s closed.”
What will determine the thresholds where schools will close? No one was ready to divulge that. That metric, whatever it may be, will be revealed later.
What that leaves us with are plenty of questions.
I’ll start with the one Capital High football coach Jon Carpenter tweeted Wednesday: “So Kanawha, Cabell, [Monongalia and] Berkeley counties will more than likely be red and not be able to play for awhile if at all?”
That’s a great question. We don’t know yet. And in “we,” I’m including Secondary School Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan, who told the Gazette-Mail on Wednesday that he learned of this new system at the same time as most everyone else, when Justice made the announcement.
Let’s be very clear here: The chief of the governing body of West Virginia’s interscholastic sports should not be learning about this with the rest of us if it’s going to affect every fall sport he oversees. He should get more than fair warning. Better yet, he should be in the room helping design the plan.
So what does happen when this mystery metric arrives and some of the state’s most populous counties close the doors of their schools? Carpenter didn’t mention those counties randomly. They’re the four counties with the most COVID-19 cases in the state.
No matter what mathematics you use, if schools close, those four counties will be at the top of the list, so there’s a chance that both the Mountain State and Cardinal conferences either start late or don’t start at all.
And what happens if schools close? For how long? Will there be a gradual increase in limitations as counties move further from green and closer to red? Dolan mentioned flexibility in scheduling if schools in one county happen to close and schools in another county then find themselves without games. Shouldn’t those schools get as much time as possible to devise a plan?
Rescheduling is no small undertaking. I remember a couple of springs ago when constant rains made trying to finish sectional baseball tournaments a nightmare. And that’s just rain. Doing so in the midst of a pandemic will be even more difficult.
And as much as athletic teams and coaches love routine, they hate massive unwelcome surprises just as much. Adjusting a plan in the middle of a season is one thing. Lighting the plan on fire and throwing it in the trash is another.
And that’s what could happen now if this new color-coded system takes too long to suss out. It’s now barely a month before schools are scheduled to open. Contests in most sports are scheduled to start the week before. This metric needs to be finished and implemented in time for counties in the red to know that information. If they want to hold sports contests, those counties need time to get their COVID positive numbers down.
It’s not just sports teams that need routine. Students — no matter if they’re on the football team or the debate team — need it, too, especially in a time like now, when so much else in their lives could be upended by the pandemic. Any shred of normalcy will help them get through their day.
If extracurricular activities can be that shred, the work must begin now.
And for that work to begin, everyone needs answers.