The Big 12 can thank Baby Yoda for the fact that Wednesday night’s Texas Tech-WVU game could be broadcast in my home.
Pay for ESPN+ and add another streaming service to my already expanding menu? No thanks. But when Disney trotted out the Disney+-Hulu-ESPN+ bundle? That was a deal-sealer. Look, I have 15- and 13-year-old stepdaughters and a 4-year-old son. That combo is a lifesaver.
(And let’s be honest, that purchase was mostly for them. “Hey Redd, I’ve been binge-watching ‘Mindhunter’ and ‘Handmaid’s Tale.’ How ‘bout you?” “Me? Right now I’m binging ‘Ryan’s Toy Review’ and ‘Boss Baby.’ Please send help.”)
Of course I buy that bundle. I sit in what they call a “target demographic.” Yet there are a lot of other folks who don’t sit there, especially in West Virginia. They’re not at the same table, not in the same room, not even in the same house.
If they want to watch sports, though, it’s becoming more and more essential that they look for a seat at that table.
The Associated Press reported this week that ESPN+ has obtained the exclusive live streaming rights for the PGA Tour. That name “ESPN+” is one that has caused West Virginia University fans some fits these past few months.
Wanna watch either WVU-Kansas men’s basketball game? You need ESPN+. They’re exclusive to the streaming service. So was Wednesday’s Texas Tech game. Both WVU-Baylor games are, too. To review, WVU’s games against the current No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the country will not be seen on regular television.
That’s not a problem for me. I’m surrounded by electronic devices. I remember one time sitting in the airport with four different doohickeys plugged into one outlet or another. I was Geektopus.
For so many others, it’s a problem. A big one.
West Virginia’s is one of the older populations in the United States. There are plenty of folks from that demographic who aren’t exactly waiting through the dead of night to be the first person to by the new model of iPhone. Some don’t even have wireless internet in their homes.
I know because those folks have called the newsroom asking how to watch one of those ESPN+ games. The first question I ask is if they have home internet. More than once, I was told “no.” That pretty much ends the tutorial right there.
And there are some folks that, even if they wanted to get ESPN+, the unreliability of their internet speed makes it a waste of time. There are too many pockets of the state where speeds are too slow to make the service worthwhile.
For now, PGA Tour events will still be broadcast on TV on CBS and NBC. But who’s to say that some Tour events don’t eventually go streaming-only? That sports demographic skews older to begin with, so there’s little likelihood of that happening soon, but I also didn’t think both of WVU’s basketball games against both Kansas and Baylor would go streaming-exclusive, either.
What does this mean for the non-streaming set? Well, bluntly, it means that those viewers had better hop on the train. ESPN wouldn’t have made these moves if they would hurt the network’s bottom line. Surely, there was someone in an office crunching numbers and determining the point where the network could essentially leave non-streaming viewers behind. That time is now.
And ESPN and every other streaming service will schedule their programming to make that option as attractive as possible, even if that means pushing the biggest basketball games of the season to that platform.
I don’t blame folks for being angry. I don’t blame them for cursing ESPN. But all that blue language won’t put WVU-Kansas on your TV without a Roku stick or Apple TV. Technology is moving forward, like it or not.
Hopping aboard the Streaming Express isn’t all bad. That Baby Yoda is a cute little guy.