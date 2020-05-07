You already could argue that West Virginia is the cradle of college football coaches. Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher, Lou Holtz and Fielding Yost head a strong list. But can it also be considered a crucial spot on the map for the most influential offense in decades?
According to ESPN.com, that is so.
The website recently listed the 25 most important games in the history of the spread offense in college football. So many teams now use a variation of it, and the website earlier claimed that, with LSU’s move to the spread and subsequent national title win, the spread offense revolution had hit its apex.
Among what ESPN deems the 25 most important games are three including teams from the Mountain State — and one you might not guess right off the bat.
That game was played Dec. 11, 1993, the NAIA national championship. That day Glenville State made it to the title game, coached by another West Virginia native, Rich Rodriguez. The Pioneers lost to East Central that day, but it showed in an era still dominated by conventional offenses, that a high-speed pass-heavy attack could work.
Rodriguez’ name pops up again on the list in a 45-27 win over Pitt on Nov. 16, 2006. That day, Pat White threw for 204 yards and rushed for 220, while Steve Slaton rushed for 215 yards and caught six passes for another 130.
Speaking of the Pat White years, I’d posit that a game they missed for this list happened a little more than a year later. After Rodriguez hightailed it out of Morgantown for the Michigan job, interim head coach Bill Stewart and offensive coordinator Calvin Magee guided the Mountaineers to a 48-28 Fiesta Bowl romp over Oklahoma.
Pat White threw for 176 yards and ran for 150, Noel Devine ran for 108 yards on 13 carries after Slaton was sidelined early with a hamstring injury and Owen Schmitt earned his “runaway beer truck” nickname with a 57-yard touchdown. It showed that, even with the original architect not on the sideline, the offense could still work to fantastic levels.
The third game was the exclamation point of the Dana Holgorsen era at WVU, the Mountaineers’ 70-33 Orange Bowl win over Clemson, a victory that put West Virginia’s Red Bull-gulping first-year head coach squarely in the national spotlight.
(It’s amazing, though, how the future pans out. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney dusted himself off after that spanking and has led the Tigers to six ACC titles and two national titles since. Holgorsen took that offense to the Big 12 and, while putting up big numbers, never won a conference title there and went from the Power 5 to the Group of 5 in taking over the Houston program. His first season there, he went 4-8 and watched his quarterback D’Eriq King sit most of the season then transfer to Miami.)
It’s always nice to see the Mountain State earn some national sports recognition and show that it has been ahead of the curve in some senses. The spread offense in college football has led to some of the most exciting games in recent memory and allows for freewheeling performances. And, while other parts of the country might have been slow to catch on, West Virginia was on the bus (and driving it at some points) for a long time.
Hopefully, our fair state will stay on top of the next big thing in college football and continue to be an influential part of the sport for years to come. So the next time ESPN.com trots out another list, West Virginia will be on it more than once.