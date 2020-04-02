As far apart as we’re supposed to be in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, there are plenty of ways that we’ve all been able to come together — at least in a virtual sense.
West Virginia University media got together with both football coach Neal Brown and athletic director Shane Lyons over the last two weeks using the Zoom video conferencing app. Athletic programs all over are sharing pictures on social media of the new normal of their staff meetings — not sitting around a table, but looking at each other in squares on their computer screens like a cyber Brady Bunch.
And plenty of college coaches have incorporated video conferencing tools into their programs. Brown and his staff already were using Zoom to meet with players remotely to check in on them, and the Big 12 recently gave its teams permission to hold film study and strategic sessions via video conferencing for two hours each week.
Innovation is a heck of a thing, but there’s always something to remember about innovation in the world of college sports — it almost always becomes standard.
From the days of Marshall basketball coach Cam Henderson giving birth to the fast break, to WVU football coach Rich Rodriguez helping usher in the era of the spread option offense, nearly everything that starts out shiny and new gets co-opted by a slew of other teams in the end.
Don’t think for a second that virtual communication and technology-heavy instruction won’t become the new frontier.
Industrious coaches will find every way possible to wring every drop of benefit out of the medium. The most industrious will have it all figured out by the time the rest of the coaching landscape catches on. And just like so many other innovations of the past, the ones who master it first will reap the benefits in the win column.
So the moral of the story for coaches is: Charge forward toward that new horizon and do so willingly. We’ve all watched people get dragged kicking and screaming into new eras. They’ll eventually buy in, but not without some hardcore cajoling.
And when those folks finally get with the program, are they usually as effective as those who went willingly? Nope.
So jump in with both feet. Don’t ignore it. Don’t sniff at it as a “fad.” Don’t pass the buck to the newest grad assistant and wash your hands of it. This is going to be a large part of the future of college athletics.
Will Luddite coaches get the axe just because they aren’t willing to wade into the virtual waters? No. That alone is not enough of a reason. But when they start losing recruits who are impressed by coaches’ technological savvy? When they start losing on the field to coaches who are ahead of the curve rather than behind?
That’s when the pink slips will start coming.
So it would behoove college coaches in every sport to use this time to get familiar — and get proficient — at the latest technology. They can’t dismiss it.
Remember, some coaches ages ago dismissed the forward pass. How did that work out for them?