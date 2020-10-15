Alabama football coach Nick Saban tested positive this week for COVID-19.
Read that last sentence again. Let it sink in.
Saban is a grand poobah of preparation. A monarch of meticulousness. His players test daily for COVID-19. He has recorded multiple public safety announcements extolling the virtues of wearing masks to combat virus spread.
His words aren’t empty. A mask is as much a part of the Fairmont native’s practice and gameday uniforms as the Crimson Tide’s script “A” logo.
And he still tested positive.
Now, in some corners, that may raise the question, “If he can take all those precautions and still test positive, what’s the sense of being so restrictive about everything?” That’s the wrong question.
The most important question is, “If Nick Saban can be as fastidious as he is and still test positive, shouldn’t the other coaches who treat it like a minor nuisance be a lot more careful?”
There have been a couple of major football programs with egg on their faces where there should have been masks. After losing to Texas A&M on Saturday, Florida coach Dan Mullen said that, since the state’s governor had recently greenlit full capacity at outdoor stadiums, that Gator fans should pack the 90,000-seat Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville for UF’s next game versus LSU.
(By the way, Florida has the third-most COVID-19 cases and fifth-most deaths in the United States since the pandemic began.)
That game got postponed earlier this week after 21 Florida team members — 18 scholarship players and three walk-ons — tested positive for the virus. That left the Gators with fewer than 50 scholarship players available for the game.
Speaking of postponed games, Baylor’s game against Oklahoma State was moved from this weekend to December after 28 Baylor football players tested positive for COVID-19. That was the second game Baylor has been forced to postpone this season. The Bears weren’t able to play their non-conference game against Houston due to COVID issues within the Baylor program.
So it wasn’t a good look when, in Baylor’s last game at West Virginia, coach Dave Aranda often had his mask hanging off his ear like a pair of fuzzy dice on the rear-view mirror of a Camaro.
He isn’t alone with that this season. Often, when the camera scans a college football sideline, coaches and other personnel have their masks in various positions — properly worn, under their noses, under their chins.
COVID-19 already has disrupted 29 college football games this season, with more likely to come. And the conditions won’t get any better. Colder weather and flu season are on their way. For the season to continue with only a moderate number of disruptions, no program can treat this pandemic cavalierly. That starts with the head coaches. Their faces will be among the most broadcast every weekend. Those faces need masks over their mouths and noses, at least to show their players that this pandemic is serious.
It’s a situation not even Saban’s vaunted “Process” can conquer.