I paid a good bit of attention Wednesday to the start of college football’s early signing period. Since that’s one of the ways I gain legal tender from my employer, t’would behoove me to do so, t’wouldn’t it?
Here are a couple of things I picked up from the day:
n One significant circumstance I noticed is the growing trend of this phrase being included in signees’ bios — “will enroll early.”
More and more kids are now graduating a semester early from high school and enrolling at their chosen colleges in January. For those who do, the benefits are plentiful.
That’s an offseason conditioning program they normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to participate in. That’s weeks of spring practice they now get to experience prior to their first fall season on the roster. It gives them more time on the practice field to learn their schemes so that they may be better suited to play earlier.
And the earlier they can play, the more valuable they’ll be to that college team in the beginning, which can’t make their new coaches do anything but smile.
That’s not to say every prospect needs to follow that lead. There are plenty of reasons to stay back and enjoy that final semester of high school. Fairmont Senior’s Zach Frazier wants to be the first West Virginia prep wrestler to win four state titles in the same weight class before becomes a WVU offensive lineman. Bluefield defensive lineman Sean Martin has a good shot at winning a state basketball title. Those are really good reasons to wait until the summer.
Or maybe a kid just wants to go to his senior prom and walk across the stage at graduation with his friends. Those are great reasons, too. What’s important is that the kid has a choice. If he wants to get an early jump on his collegiate career and he’s fulfilled all his high school requirements, he should have the opportunity.
n OK, time for all you prospective college football players (and your families and your coaches) to sit under Ol’ Uncle Derek’s learning tree. He’s got some crucial advice for you.
Whether you announce your future college stop in December or February, it’s going to be one of the most watched moments of your short time span walking this blue and green ball we call Earth. There probably will be some local media there. Heck, there might be some national media there.
So please ... pleeeeaaaase ... listen to what I have to say here, even if you never listen to me again. Know the correct name of the school you’re signing with.
It’s not “the University of LSU.” It’s not “the University of West Virginia.” It never has been. I know your nerves might be going haywire at that moment, but that is a point where you need to swallow those nerves and get the name right. It’s as easy as a Google search.
You wanna be social-media famous, but you don’t wanna become a meme.