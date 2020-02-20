When I started telling people that Charleston had locked in a regional site for The Basketball Tournament, one of the first questions they asked was “What’s The Basketball Tournament?”
Believe me, this is cool. And when those eight teams, including one of West Virginia University basketball alumni, take the court in July, you’ll see how cool it is.
For the casual college basketball fan, it’s a blast. These brackets are filled with alumni teams, so there will be plenty of names to spark nostalgia. For the college hoops junkie? It’s Valhalla. It’s a chorus line of “Hey, I remember him from ...”
That’s a definite for West Virginia basketball fans. Best Virginia, the WVU alumni team, sports guys like Kevin Jones, Da’Sean Butler, John Flowers and Nate Adrian. Marshall’s career scoring leader Jon Elmore has committed to the Charleston regional, too, and he said he’s bringing his crew, the WV Wildcats. In previous years, that roster included Pierria Henry and Ryan Taylor among others.
Add it all together and that’s a heck of a feather in Charleston’s cap. And it’s a boost for the city when it needed one.
Let’s be frank: Charleston has been talked about as much for the events it has lost as it has for the events it has hosted. This city used to be the home of the state prep football championships. Wheeling swiped those decades ago and it doesn’t look like they’re heading back south anytime soon.
The state’s Division II college basketball teams held their conference tournament in Charleston for ages, from the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to the Mountain East Conference. Wheeling took that too, and just announced an extension on the agreement.
Rather than sit back and grumble, Charleston, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau started working hard at reversing those fortunes. When they secured an All Elite Wrestling television broadcast last October, I sat up and took notice (and bought tickets). Now with The Basketball Tournament? It’s obvious the folks with the city mean business.
It’s also obvious that Goodwin understands these endeavors are business. Considering she’s the former state tourism commissioner, it goes without saying. When I talked to her at the TBT announcement, she used a crucial phrase: economic incentive.
Getting major events to Charleston can’t be about just promoting it’s population size or its status as the state’s capital. What else can the city provide? What else does it do — through providing meals and enhancing accommodations to the production staff and otherwise — to make events want to come here and come back here again?
And you want these events to come to town. AEW was broadcast nationwide on TNT. The Basketball Tournament is broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. So that’s twice within a year that a national spotlight will shine on the Charleston Coliseum and the city around it.
Goodwin spoke about breaking free from comfort zones to find new ways to showcase the city. The Basketball Tournament is a fantastic way to do it — three days of entertaining play from former college stars and some current pros.
Something very cool for the dog days of summer.