Last Thursday, my work day began standing at an entrance to the Charleston Coliseum basketball court. To my side was West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan.
At about 10 a.m. that day, I had talked to him about the plan moving forward with the girls state basketball tournament. The NBA had suspended its season the day before due to the looming concerns over COVID-19. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert likely expedited that announcement after he left a press conference and touched every reporter’s microphone and digital recorder on the way out — and then tested positive for the virus.
Dolan said the SSAC was actively monitoring the situation, ready to adjust as the news of the virus evolved. From our conversations, I figured they’d try to get the girls tournament finished, even if it needed to be held under restricted attendance, much like the Big 12 and Conference USA basketball tournaments earlier announced.
That was 10 a.m. By 6 p.m. that day, it all was shut down. The state girls tournament, the Big 12 tournament, the Conference USA tournament, the NCAA tournament, the NCAA spring championships ... everything.
What transpired that day might have been the craziest day I’ve ever dealt with in this business. That’s saying something. I worked in Florida. I’ve covered hurricanes.
At least with hurricanes, there’s fair warning. You have an idea when it’s headed your way and a general concept of what’s coming. With this coronavirus, Thursday was one head-spinning announcement after another, massive surprises coming at machine-gun pace.
Here’s what it was like from my perspective:
Even as the news became more dire Thursday morning, I still felt they’d get in at least Thursday’s morning and evening state tournament sessions. Could restricted attendance begin with that evening’s session? Maybe.
It never got the chance.
The dominoes started falling in the college world. Grant Traylor, HD Media’s Marshall beat writer, started noticing things weren’t happening as usual as he waited for the Thundering Herd’s women’s tournament game against Rice from his press row seat in Frisco, Texas. Then, at 11:57 am, he tweeted out that Conference USA was calling off the rest of its tournament.
Out in Kansas City, Missouri, HD Media WVU beat writer Tom Bragg was at the arena when everyone’s phones in the media center started to buzz with news that they had pulled Texas and Texas Tech off the floor. The sportswriters went to the court to see what was going on and was told of a noon press conference.
There, the Big 12 announced its basketball tournaments were over.
I was watching that unfold over my phone at the Coliseum. I hiked back to my car and drove back to the Gazette-Mail office, awaiting dispatches from both tournament sites to post online. After he was finished writing, Tom figured this would make a heck of an episode of our WVU podcast, “All ‘Eers.” I told him we could record it when I got back to the Coliseum.
By the time I returned around 2 p.m., Gov. Jim Justice was at the West Virginia Capitol, announcing that the girls tournament had been suspended. Reporters were looking for comments from an SSAC official, but Dolan wasn’t at the Coliseum. He was standing beside Justice at the Capitol. Reporters found SSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed, who oversees the basketball tournaments, and crowded around him.
That was my cue to head outside and jump on the podcast. Tom and I couldn’t even get through that without my Apple watch buzzing with another text message to stay tuned for an announcement on the boys regional basketball rounds. Class AA was scheduled to decide its state tournament field that night. Needless to say, those games never tipped off.
Dolan made his way back to the Coliseum for a press conference with the sports writers. After that, I hightailed it back to the office to make sure all the trains were running on time. A little after 4 p.m., another one came barreling down the track.
The NCAA had not only called off the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, but the spring championships were off, too. No College World Series, baseball or softball. No track and field championships.
But wait, was that the Division I basketball tournaments, or every division? The release from the NCAA didn’t make that clear. The University of Charleston was scheduled to play Mercyhurst on Friday at West Liberty in the NCAA Division II men’s Atlantic Regional.
Back to the phones, trying to track down some Division II folks who could clear that up for me. During that quest, I got word that the Mountain East Conference, the conference that UC and West Virginia State both call home, was going to suspend its spring season.
First came word from West Liberty that those regional games were off. Then came the 6 p.m. news release from the MEC. The spring was in fact suspended indefinitely.
After talking to UC athletic director Bren Stevens and State AD Nate Burton at home (kudos to Burton for humoring my 4-year-old, who just had to FaceTime him to show off his Cat in the Hat costume), that story was in the can by 7:30 p.m.
So, in about eight hours, the area sports landscape went from hope for at least finishing the basketball tournaments to packing it all up for the foreseeable future.
For us ink-stained wretches, it was one stunner after another over the span of a work day. And I’d say we at HD Media did one heck of a job that day, and in the days since, providing sports fans the news they wanted and needed.
Even though the sporting world is in stasis for time being, we’ll soldier on with that responsibility. COVID-19’s ramifications are far-reaching and those tendrils look like they’ll only stretch further. The effects on sports — national, state and local — will be felt for a while. We’ll be here to let you know the news.
Hopefully, there will be fewer days like that Thursday.