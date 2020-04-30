The news that broke Wednesday — that the NCAA Board of Governors supported sweeping rules changes to allow student-athletes to profit off their names, images and likenesses — was no surprise. It was inevitable.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom already has signed a bill allowing student-athletes in his state to do so. There’s a bill on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk awaiting his signature that offers similar freedoms to college athletes in his state. Several other states have introduced or will introduce similar legislation.
But the events in California and Florida are all that was necessary for the NCAA to act. Both states are cradles of college sports. Both house several Division I universities. It’s just a matter of time before every other state follows their lead. If the NCAA wanted to control the situation and not be left to the mercies of each individual state, it had to act.
Because if there’s one thing for sure, it’s that the NCAA doesn’t like it when someone else tells it what to do.
So the association, after spending decades telling us that its student-athletes are just like any other college student, will finally act like it. Student-athletes will be able to market themselves just like their classmates down the hall who have a million Instagram followers because they’re really good at celebrity impersonations or do wacky stunts for laughs. Those kids can profit off their talents, and now the athletes will get to do the same.
Will every college athlete rake in the dough? No. The rule changes will benefit some more than others, but everyone will have the chance to benefit. The starting quarterback at Alabama or Clemson? He might as well hire a wealth manager and start shopping for Scrooge McDuck vaults.
Yet there might be a kid from some small town who is the first one from there to play football at a major university. He’s an OK player. Not a star, maybe not even a starter. But in his town he’s a big deal. Some mom-and-pop auto repair shop might give him a couple hundred bucks to appear on a calendar or a poster or a billboard.
Is he retiring off that money? Nope, but it might help pay some bills or allow him to order a few extra pizzas.
And it’s not just for the big sports. Soccer players, swimmers, women’s basketball players, everyone will get a chance to search for sponsorships. How marketable do you think Ginny Thrasher would have been after she returned to WVU with an Olympic gold medal in rifle? We’ll never know, but the next Ginny Thrasher gets a chance to find out.
There are several steps to go before the proposal becomes the rule of the land, but NCAA Board of Governors endorsement pretty much guarantees this is going to happen. So the message is clear to the member schools: This is the future. This is reality. Don’t waste time fighting against it. Figure out how it will work best for you. And ignore it at your own peril.
The opportunity for endorsements could become as much of an NCAA arms race as facilities are now. Getting a commercial deal would be the new indoor waterfall and space-age sleep pods in the football facility.
Just like any arms race, those who start early succeed quickest. I’m sure lots of coaches have questions and concerns about how their school will handle the new rules. They can get the answers to those questions while they’re coming up with their plans.
If they were smart, they’d already have a plan in place. WVU football coach Neal Brown said Wednesday he has been working on an educational plan for his players for the past six months. He’ll soon announce a partnership that will help his players navigate the new landscape.
Does he have concerns? Sure, and he mapped them out Wednesday. He wants to know who will manage all these endorsements, and whether that job will fall on his shoulders as head coach.
The most important thing he said, though, came at the end. As many questions as he had, he still realized the buck ultimately will stop with him.
“We will [manage it],” he said. “We will and we’ll figure it out.”
If you’re a university administration, that’s exactly what you want to hear right now from your coaches.