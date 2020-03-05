The West Virginia University men’s basketball team defeated Iowa State on Tuesday. That earns the Mountaineers the fanfare that comes from completing a task that someone should have absolutely no problem accomplishing.
Not that WVU didn’t add some difficulty points. What looked like an easy win was thrown into doubt when the Cyclones outscored the Mountaineers 20-4 to start the second half. So West Virginia is now 2-6 in its last eight games, and those two wins have come against the Nos. 8 and 9 teams in the 10-team Big 12.
A three-game losing streak was snapped, but a subsequent winning streak will be hard to come by. WVU finishes its regular season at the Coliseum against No. 4 Baylor. For those who have forgotten (or tried to repress the memory), the Bears beat West Virginia by 21 and led by as many as 28 when the two teams played in February in Waco, Texas.
What the Mountaineers have shown for much of the last month has impressed no one. Let’s remember, the day this slump started, the NCAA tournament selection committee released a seeding list that had WVU as a No. 2 seed. As West Virginia was trying to stanch the bleeding and regain the lead Tuesday versus Iowa State, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi wasn’t painting a rosy picture for the Mountaineers.
Should they have fallen at Iowa State and then lost to Baylor, Lunardi said, the Mountaineers would still be in the tournament but “they wouldn’t be wearing white.” Translation: They’d be a 9-seed or lower. That’s a heck of a slide since Feb. 8.
It’s a head-scratcher of a slide as well. This team that beat Ohio State, Wichita State and Northern Iowa is now getting swept by a substandard Oklahoma team? It’s losing by 10 to a Texas team it mauled by 38 a little more than a month prior? It’s allowing a bad Iowa State team to erase a double-digit deficit?
Something is amiss, and it’s more than a need to make some shots. (Though, considering WVU is the Big 12’s worst 3-point shooting team by far, that culprit is at or near the top of the list.)
WVU coach Bob Huggins has said “these aren’t the same guys” and it does look like the West Virginia team of the first half of the season was replaced by pod people for the second half.
If the Mountaineers want this season to be considered anything other than a disappointment, they need to defeat those pod people and reclaim their rightful spots in the lineup.
Wait, you really think a 20-win season could be considered a disappointment?
When win No. 18 came Feb. 5 and WVU needed until March 3 to get win No. 20, yes. The lineup of the last eight games included plenty of beatable teams. Losing to Baylor and Kansas is understandable. Both held the nation’s No. 1 ranking this season. Texas? TCU? Oklahoma twice? That’s a different story.
WVU needs a new strategy. Here’s a possibility: Stop the in-game disappearing acts.
In West Virginia’s last six losses, the Mountaineers trailed by at least 12 points at some stage in four of them and by at least 21 in two of those. The most they trailed against TCU was by seven points, but WVU had a 10-point lead. The team didn’t trail Kansas by more than nine, but at one point led by nine.
There are segments of games where WVU simply seems to slam on the brakes. I think it’s probably too much to ask this group to put on a fully dialed-in 40 minutes every game. It just hasn’t shown it can do that lately. But running even with the opponent has to be the bare minumum.
West Virginia can vanish for a few minutes against a foe like Iowa State and still win. Against Baylor? In the postseason? That sends the Mountaineers packing.
Speaking of changing strategies, Huggins seemed to employ a new one post-Iowa State. The first time WVU beat the Cyclones by 15, Huggins spent much of the postgame press conference talking about what the team didn’t do.
“I’m having a hard time trying to find something positive out of this, other than we won,” he said that day.
Fast forward to Tuesday night. After a game where a tongue-lashing might have been warranted, Huggins stayed positive. Maybe he realized that grumbling after a double-digit win doesn’t do much for a young team’s confidence.
“I think we did grow up a bit,” he said Tuesday.
WVU needs to continue that growth and needs to hit a milestone against the Bears on Saturday. The stakes are now too high to slide back into the habits of the last eight games.
This Mountaineer team has shown it can play like one of the best teams in the country. It needs to rekindle that flame.