In this most bonkers of college football seasons, I have been bequeathed the Associated Press Top 25 football poll vote for West Virginia. Not everyone has been jazzed about my decision-making.
After turning in my first ballot of the regular season, I was rated the second-least extreme ballot among 2020 voters by website College Poll Tracker’s metric. That means that most of my votes pretty closely mirrored what you all saw in the actual poll. I also was voted the least popular ballot for that week by the website’s readers.
Hmmm, hated and boring … yep, that pretty much checks out.
It’s a role I appreciate and one I take seriously. Believe me, I’m not handing this to my 5-year-old every Sunday morning to fill out (though some folks might have preferred his choices that first week). But, as I mentioned in the beginning, this season has been bonkers, which hasn’t made filling out that ballot a cakewalk.
For the preseason ballot, pollsters were allowed to vote for any team they wished, even if their conferences had decided to sit out the fall. That’s why I had Ohio State at No. 1 in that first poll and Clemson at No. 2. I thought that, head to head in a neutral setting, the Buckeyes could beat the Tigers.
Once the regular season began, though, we were only allowed to vote for teams in conferences that were playing this fall. That meant the Big Ten and Pac 12 were out, and we could vote for SEC teams, even though they wouldn’t play for weeks.
Going without two major conferences that usually populate a lot of a normal ballot leaves room for some out-of-the-ordinary faces to appear. That’s refreshing and challenging at the same time.
What that really does is open the gates to add more Group of 5 teams into the mix, and three of those conferences are playing — the Sun Belt, Conference USA and the American — along with some independent teams. But those early-season games often making teams tough to judge.
For instance, I had Iowa State ranked 18th in my preseason poll, then Louisiana came to Ames and smacked the Cyclones in the mouth. Since I held a high opinion (you could say too high and not be wrong) of ISU, that loss knocked them out of my next poll and put the Ragin’ Cajuns in at No. 21.
Then Louisiana struggled to beat Georgia State in overtime. It’s still 2-0 and it still beat a ranked ISU team, but was Louisiana that good or ISU that bad? I split the middle and kept the Cajuns in the poll at 25.
So now you pretty much know how my brain works on Sunday mornings. And now the poll brings Big Ten teams back into the fold.
My conundrum starts at the top: I had the Buckeyes at No. 1 in my preseason poll, but Clemson at No. 1 in my next two and the Tigers have thumped both Wake Forest and the Citadel. So do I stay with my gut and put Ohio State back at No. 1 or go with my eyes and keep Clemson there?
And my conundrum doesn’t end at the top. It lasts all the way down the poll. What happens to the teams I put on my ballot in part because some conferences aren’t playing. I’m looking right at Marshall and West Virginia.
I had Marshall at No. 22 on the strength of its win over Appalachian State and WVU at No. 24 after showing out against Eastern Kentucky in its first game. WVU has an easy way to stay in the poll, by beating No. 15 Oklahoma State. Marshall has the misfortune of sitting idle possibly for the next three weeks.
The Thundering Herd won’t have the opportunity to build its resume with wins in that span, and some of the Big Ten teams that haven’t been ranked in the last two polls need to return. So what’s a boring, hated voter to do?
We’ll find out Sunday morning … but if you look at my ballot and say, “This looks like a 5-year-old put it together,” I’m pleading the Fifth.