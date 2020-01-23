At this point, maybe Bren Stevens should be asking for a finder’s fee.
“I probably should, don’t you think?” the University of Charleston athletic director said with a chuckle.
She’s earned it, at least when it comes to men’s soccer coaches. She has seen two of them move from UC to the two Division I athletic programs in West Virginia.
Chris Grassie built the Golden Eagles into a national Division II program, leading Charleston to two national title games and a national semifinal in his last three seasons there. He left for Marshall and was replaced by his assistant coach, Dan Stratford, who proceeded to win two national titles in three years.
West Virginia University followed Marshall’s lead and, on Monday, announced that Stratford would be WVU’s new coach. It worked for the Thundering Herd, which reached the NCAA tournament’s Round of 16 this past fall and won both the Conference USA regular-season and tournament titles. The Mountaineers hope Stratford can do the same in the Mid-American Conference.
Stevens admits there’s a little part of her that wishes the bigger schools would stop coming for her coaches, but she couldn’t be happier for Grassie and Stratford.
“I’m so proud of both of those two,” she said. “They’ve been remarkable coaches. They’re big-picture guys and they’ve worked incredibly hard. I’m proud that they’re getting those opportunities.”
Now she’s hoping lightning strikes thrice with her new head coach, Daniel Smee, who Stratford brought onto the UC staff when he took over from Grassie.
Stevens sees a common thread through all three coaches — a holistic view of the soccer program and the experience that every player has, from developmental team to varsity.
“It’s not just about the winning pieces,” Stevens said. “They really care about the kind of experience that they have, from every aspect of the sport — how they dress, how they watch film, how they travel. They really do a lot to make it the same, whether you’re on the development squad and you’re player No. 55 or in you’re the top 11. You’re getting the same brilliant experience.”
Stevens was relieved she didn’t have to conduct a national search for her new men’s soccer coach, that the best pick was already wearing UC colors. The players agreed with her when she gathered them together to tell them about Stratford’s departure to Morgantown and Smee’s ascension to Charleston’s top job.
“We felt we had the right guy and that was Dan Smee,” she said. “And the players just went bonkers. They were so happy. They love him.”
Now Charleston will conduct a national search to fill the assistant’s spot that opened with Smee’s promotion. UC has been as good at bringing in assistants as it has with hiring head coaches, so it wants to cast as wide of a net as possible.
“We may go with someone already on staff,” she said. “But I told Dan Smee I think we need to get him as quality of an assistant as Chris had with Strats and that Strats had with Smee. We want to hire the best assistant coach we can.”
Because you never know … the way success compounds with UC men’s soccer, that assistant may one day take over as head coach.