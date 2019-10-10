There’s a phrase I remember from a fellow native West Virginian a few years back that makes plenty of sense after Saturdays like this past one.
When we all sat down for interviews at Florida State, Clarksburg-born Jimbo Fisher, then the offensive coordinator, would say that quarterbacks “get too much of the credit and too much of the blame.” Sometimes, that phrase would come after someone asked about a particularly tough day for one of his quarterbacks, one where the interceptions would pile up.
And then Fisher would dive in. That throw his QB made that ended up right in the corner’s hands? The receiver ran the wrong route and was nowhere near where he should have been.
It went to show that, even if we get a good look at the action from the stands or the press box, we don’t always know the whole story — and the whole story might be different than our preconceived notions.
Such was the case, at least according to West Virginia and Marshall’s football coaches, for the quarterbacks of those two programs.
WVU quarterback Austin Kendall and Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green combined for seven interceptions. Kendall threw four against Texas. Green threw three against Middle Tennessee. All of them crippled those Mountain State teams’ hopes of winning.
Green’s three picks spoiled a 578-yard day from the Thundering Herd, giving the offense just 13 points to show for it. Texas turned three of Kendall’s picks into touchdowns. The Longhorns won by 11 points.
But how many of those seven picks were squarely on the shoulders of Kendall and Green? Not all of them, according to WVU’s Neal Brown and Marshall’s Doc Holliday.
Brown said Saturday was actually Kendall’s best outing of the year so far.
“The first interception he threw was his fault,” Brown said. “He read the wrong guy. The next three, two of them were in the receivers’ hands and the third one, we had a guy run the wrong route.”
Holliday said Tuesday that Green’s three weren’t all the product of bad throws.
“On the first one, the receiver ran the wrong route,” Holliday said. “There’s times when those things happen, they’re not all on him, but he’s responsible for it. The last one he had was at the last play of the game, he was just trying to throw it up there and make a play. You wouldn’t do that in a normal game situation.”
Holliday says something interesting there: they’re not all on him, but he’s responsible for it. Much like Fisher’s “too much of the credit, too much of the blame,” the quarterback has to face the drawbacks of being the most visible guy on the field as much has he gets to enjoy the benefits. He’s the one in the spotlight, and the casual observer wouldn’t know until later whether the foul-up on the field was a result of his poor decision or someone else’s. And if a defender beats a receiver on a 50-50 ball, that red mark goes on the quarterback’s ledger.
Does he deserve it? Not always, but we don’t always know if that’s the case until we get all the information. And depending on the coach, we may never get all the information. That wasn’t the case with Brown or Holliday this week, and good for them for laying out all the information. There’s no sense in a player who already takes a bunch of heat take on some that he hasn’t earned.
So when you’re in the stands or in front of your television and you see that ball sail into the hands of the other team, sure, it stinks. But don’t whip your remote at the screen the next time the quarterback’s face pops up on it. He might not be the reason you’re angry.