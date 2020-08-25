The college football season looms closer with each day, but the first day of classes at West Virginia University for 2020 is Wednesday. Normally, that’s a cause for celebration, but that celebration takes a more cautious tone in the time of COVID-19.
The virus has turned daily life on its head, bringing with it new guideline after new guideline to ensure that, when college students return to campus, they’ll be able to do so as safely as possible.
In Morgantown, it is no different. Masks or other face coverings are mandatory on campus, as is taking a wellness survey before even being allowed on campus. Students and employees are tested for the virus and some will continue to be tested as the year progresses.
On campuses throughout the United States, students’ returns have not always gone smoothly. North Carolina, Notre Dame and Michigan State already have moved from in-person classes to virtual-only after outbreaks on their respective campuses. Videos and photos on social media have sprouted showing students packing into bars near the campuses at Auburn University and the University of Alabama, no masks, shoulder to shoulder.
There have been complications in Morgantown as well. WVU last week announced that six students would face Code of Conduct sanctions for attending off-campus house parties.
It’s at this point that WVU student-athletes, football players among them, will be looked toward as more than just someone to cheer on game days. They’ll be looked toward as leaders in the drive to keep campuses safe so that game days will keep happening.
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown understands that his players likely will shoulder that burden.
“I hope our student-athletes are leaders,” Brown said during a recent video conference. “I hope our football players are leaders in a pandemic or out of a pandemic. They’re probably held to a higher standard, which is understandable.”
Student-athletes are among the highest-profile representatives of any university. Their names and faces are televised. Their athletic exploits are chronicled. Is it fair? Not always. There are plenty of other scholarship students on campuses around the country whose mistakes or transgressions wouldn’t make headlines. Yet it’s reality.
Brown has been around major college football both as a player and a coach long enough to know that is reality. It’s his hope that his players will be up to the challenge.
“There’s rewards that go with being a part of a team, being a part of a state university’s football team,” he said. “I hope we’re leaders even without a pandemic going on, but even more so making good decisions. I think if they make poor decisions, it’ll be exposed even more so than in a normal situation.”
Brown’s players look like they have made pretty good decisions so far. He said there has been just one COVID-19 positive test since preseason camp began and that had knocked out just two people. That, he said, was a testament to protocols in place.
It’s also a testament to the players and their ability to stay healthy. The only sport left in college athletics this fall is Football Bowl Subdivision football. Every other fall sport and even some FBS conferences have been pushed to spring. The spotlight on the Big 12, SEC and ACC may never be brighter. And any mistakes may never be more magnified.
So universities likely will hold up those football players as examples of how to handle business in the middle of a pandemic. It’s not a responsibility those players really wanted in the midst of so much uncertainty, but universities are looking for any advantage they can in their quest to keep campuses open.