The recruiting landscape in college football these days is … challenging.
Though that’s like saying the Amazon is a little muggy.
In-person recruiting has pretty much ground to a halt since the middle of March, when the NCAA put the kibosh on the rest of the 2019-20 athletic calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those spring practices that give prospects a chance to visit? A few schools got them in. Many went without them at all.
Since then, conversations have happened across computer screens, not from across the head coaches’ desks. The crucial component of actually visiting a campus — you kinda want to know what you’re getting into for the next four or five years, right? — is a no-go. A dead period was just extended from through May to through June.
For a lot of college football coaches, such restrictions would have them reaching for the antacid while trying to figure out how they can make up lost ground.
West Virginia coach Neal Brown, however, is not most coaches.
Some of his best recruiting work has come since the pandemic reared its ugly head. Since early April, West Virginia has picked up four of its eight verbal commitments. And while eight doesn’t sound like a bunch, the Mountaineers are making up for it with quality.
WVU’s list of 2021 commitments was ranked 35th nationally as of Thursday night by 247Sports, a very respectable number. Of the 34 teams ahead of the Mountaineers, only five have eight commitments or fewer on their respective lists.
The recruiting website scores each prospect from up to a maximum of 100. While WVU ranks fifth in the Big 12 in total points, it ranks third in average score of each verbal commitment. Its average of 87.72 sits behind only Oklahoma (92.14) and Texas (91.07).
That’s not even counting the pair of Power Five transfers WVU has picked up since Saturday — former Arizona defensive back Scottie Young and former Maryland rush end Bryce Brand. Brand is a pass rusher with 26 games of experience in the Big Ten. Young is a three-year starter from a a Pac-12 school.
And that’s after Brown said in his last video conference that the pandemic’s biggest recruiting negative would come in trying to secure graduate transfers.
So what is it that allows Brown to keep rolling in recruiting even when life keeps throwing hurdles at him? The answer might be attitude.
Unlike some coaches, the Mountaineers don’t act like recruiting is a chore. Just like in other aspects of life, when it’s obvious someone isn’t into performing a task, it’s hard to convince others it’s worthwhile. When that someone shows positive energy, that energy is infectious.
Brown and company also know that recruiting can be about playing the long game. During his first few months on campus, Brown came to Huntington to put on a last-minute full-court press for both Huntington High offensive lineman Darnell Wright and Spring Valley offensive lineman Doug Nester. That effort fell short, as Wright signed with Tennessee and Nester signed with Virginia Tech.
But how much do you think Brown’s efforts with those two helped to woo Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum, a four-star prospect ranked the fifth-best offensive tackle recruit and No. 23 overall recruit in 2021 by 247Sports? Surely Milum saw the effort WVU put into recruiting them and realized the Mountaineers were putting the same energy into recruiting him.
As rocky as the recruiting trail has become during the pandemic, Brown and WVU have been able to dodge many of the hazards on the way. That should only help later, when commitments become official and the Mountaineers can announce an even longer list.