This past Wednesday, Marshall University and the city of Huntington said goodbye to one of its most beloved citizens.
Former Marshall baseball coach Jack Cook was laid to rest on Wednesday. He lived a wonderful, humble and fulfilling life for 95 years. He was as fine a man as any of us have ever met.
He was a longtime coach and educator. When he coached in high school, he won state championships at the old Huntington High in 1961, 1964 and 1966.
He then went on to coach at Marshall, won 422 games, and took his 1973 and 1978 teams to the NCAA tournament.
It was a different era of college baseball in our state. Cook taught a full load of classes. He did not have a full-time assistant coach, a courtesy car or even enough baseballs to always finish out a season. He also had a “next to nothing” recruiting budget and won games at the Division I level with local, small town, in-state players.
He gave many a local youngster a chance to play major college baseball. Most of his players came from Cabell, Wayne, Logan, Mingo, Raleigh, Fayette and Kanawha counties.
For example, take a look at his 1978 team. Marshall won the Southern Conference championship, went to the NCAA tournament in Coral Gables, Florida, upset baseball blue-bloods Florida State and Clemson and came within one win of going to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
Cook’s lineup had lots of southern West Virginia flavor.
The first baseman was Harry Severino from Huntington East, the second baseman was Glen “Jeep” Lewis from Huntington High. The shortstop was Mike “Moke” Allie from Logan and the third baseman was Dave Ramella from Welch.
The left fielder was John Wilson from Huntington East and the center fielder was Randy Rosiek from Oak Hill. The right fielder (Larry Berkery) and catcher (John Rulli) were the only out-of-state starting position players.
The reserve players were also from the region: Rod Butler (Huntington High), Dave Helmer (Nitro), Paul Simmons (Huntington High), David Sullivan (Ravenswood) and Tee Verbage (Huntington East).
With Cook’s passing, it is a reminder of a different era of college baseball coaching in our state. For years, WVU’s Dale Ramsburg, West Virginia State’s Cal Bailey and Cook epitomized coaching longevity in West Virginia, All three were treated like celebrity guests at the state high school baseball tournament.
Ramsburg coached at WVU from 1968-94, Cook at Marshall from 1967-89 and Bailey in Institute from 1978-2014. Now, all are gone.
I first met Cook in Huntington in 1973. I took classes from him, I worked baseball broadcasts with him and we enjoyed each other’s company. When I said something he didn’t agree with, he would tell me that he was “going to send me down to the salt and pepper league for more seasoning.”
When he would recruit, I often traveled with him. He loved ice cream and we rarely passed a Dairy Queen without stopping. All of us who knew him will miss him greatly.