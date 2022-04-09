This has been a week of remembrance and reflecting. My good friend, former Marshall football coach Stan Parrish, lost his battle with cancer at the age of 75 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Parrish was the head football coach at Marshall for two seasons in 1984 and 1985. He will always be remembered as the coach who started the winning tradition in Huntington and gave Marshall its first winning football season in 20 years. His 1984 team posted a 6-5 record. His 1985 team was even better, posting a 7-3-1 record with, at that time, a signature win over NCAA Division I-AA national power Eastern Kentucky.
I did the radio play-by-play for all of Parrish’s games at Marshall. With the help of Charleston television producer Dan Shreve, we also revamped his television show.
When I was working at Penn State, Parrish was coaching at Rutgers for Doug Graber and at Michigan for Lloyd Carr. Penn State played both of those teams and I visited with Parrish often. Over the years, we usually talked once a month on the phone.
The 1980s changed college football forever in our state. In Morgantown, Don Nehlen and a then-new stadium at WVU elevated the Mountaineers to national prominence. In Huntington, the Marshall program was impacted forever by the coaching contributions of Parrish and George Chaump. Marshall played for the I-AA national championship in 1987 and WVU played Notre Dame for the national title in 1988.
This is just a short list, but here are the names of some of the key players from the 1980s that helped raise the bar for college football in our state.
MIKE BARBER: The former Winfield quarterback became a College Football Hall of Fame receiver at Marshall.
TONY BOLLAND: A local product from Rand, Bolland helped anchor Marshall’s defensive line in the mid-’80s
SEAN DOCTOR: A fan favorite as a pass -catching tight end for Marshall in 1987 and 1988.
CARL FODOR: The former Weirton quarterback was a perfect fit for Parrish’s passing offense. Fodor started the tradition of great Marshall quarterbacks.
DENNIS FOWLKES: One of WVU’s most underrated defensive players from the early 1980s.
JOHN GREGORY: Marshall’s QB in 1988, his daughter was a great swimmer at Hurricane.
MAJOR HARRIS: A Heisman Trophy finalist and a College Football Hall of Famer. He quarterbacked WVU and the 1988 team to the national championship game against Notre Dame.
JEFF HOSTETLER: He elevated WVU football when he played QB in 1982 and 1983.
BRAD HUNT: The former Ripley Viking was an unsung Mountaineer as a defensive tackle. He went head-to-head against many great offensive linemen in the east.
TONY PETERSEN: George Chaump found him in junior college in California and he led Marshall to the 1987 I-AA title game.
BRIAN SWISHER: An in-state product from Sistersville, he was a valuable receiver for Marshall in the early 1980s.
DARRYL TALLEY: One of the most important players in WVU’s history, he was an All-American in 1983.
PAUL WOODSIDE: He became a WVU hero when he kicked four field goals to upset Florida in the 1981 Peach Bowl.