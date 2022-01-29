All of a sudden, after years of despair, fans are jumping on the Cincinnati Bengals bandwagon.
We are in a peculiar region for NFL fans. In most of the 1960s, before the existence of the Bengals, the Charleston-Huntington television market showed Jim Brown and the Cleveland Browns every week. As a result, most fans over the ago of 60 around here grew up with the Browns as their hometown team.
Prior to the 1970s, the Pittsburgh Steelers were dreadful. However, once they drafted Joe Greene out of North Texas State and Terry Bradshaw out of Louisiana Tech, all of that changed. The Steelers started winning Super Bowls and had popular stars such as Lynn Swann, Franco Harris and Jack Lambert. It became popular for fans in our area to jump on the Steelers bandwagon, especially those who went to college in Morgantown.
In 1968, the Bengals began playing in the old AFL. Even though they were in Cincinnati, they never developed a fan following in this region that equaled the Cincinnati Reds in baseball. While the Reds were a part of the fabric of summer here, the Bengals were more of an afterthought in the fall, behind our state’s passion for college football.
That may be changing. With an incredible group of young players and a future superstar at quarterback, the Bengals have become very trendy. We are seeing newly empowered Bengals fans shedding their jackets to reveal that they are wearing a Joe Burrrow jersey.
So, if you are going to now be jumping on the Bengals bandwagon, you have to know some Cincinnati Bengals trivia. Try these on for size.
1. The Bengals played their first game on a Friday night, Sept. 6, 1968. Who did they play?
2. The next week, Cincinnati got its first win. Who did they beat?
3. The Bengals played in the Super Bowl in 1982 and 1989. Where were thise games played?
4. Who coached the Bengals in their first two Super Bowls and what were their college alma maters?
5. What stadium was the first home stadium of the Bengals?
6. What former WVU player played for the Bengals in the 1989 Super Bowl?
7. What state native played at one time for both the Bengals and the 49’ers?
8. Who was the first draft pick in Bengals franchise history?
9. Four Bengals have been named the Rookie of the Year. Name the most recent winner of that award.
10. There is only one player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame who played most of his career as a Bengal. Name him.
Answers 1. San Diego Chargers 2. Denver Broncos 3. Pontiac, Michigan and Miami Gardens, Florida. 4. In 1982 it was Forrest Gregg (SMU) and in 1989 it was Sam Wyche (Furman). 5. Nippert Stadium 6. David Grant 7. Winfield and Marshall’s Mike Barber. 8. Bob Johnson, a center from Tennessee. 9. Carl Pickens in 1992. 10. Anthony Munoz.