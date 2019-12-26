Families often get together at this time of year, and for many families the holidays are a time to play board games and card games.
For the local sports fan, here is a Mountain State version of sports trivia that you can play. Answers are at the bottom.
1. In 1959, Jerry West and WVU played in the national championship game in the NCAA basketball tournament. Most of you know that WVU lost 71-70 to California. Where was the game played (arena and city)?
2. The first basketball game in the history of the WVU Coliseum was played against Colgate on Dec. 1. 1970. Who was the former Charleston Mountain Lion who scored the first basket in the history of the Coliseum?
3. The first football game in “new” Mountaineer Field was the opening game vs. Cincinnati in the 1980 season. Who was the former Kanawha Valley athlete who scored the first touchdown in the “new” stadium?
4. In the 1960s, the state Catholic basketball tournament was a big event in our state. What local Charleston attorney was the MVP of the 1967 state Catholic tournament?
5. Who was the only football player from Herbert Hoover High School to win the Kennedy Award?
6. Which longtime and current Kanawha County high school football coach played his college football in the early 1980s at the University of Cincinnati?
7. In 1982 and 1983, South Charleston lost by one point in the Class AAA state championship basketball game. Which teams defeated the Black Eagles in those games?
8. Former South Charleston basketball coach Bill Walton was a Division I college player. Where did Walton play his college basketball?
9. What former WVU basketball star coached Logan to four Class AAA state basketball titles between 1964 and 1983?
10. Only one former Charleston Charlies player is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Name him.
11. Former St. Albans basketball star Brett Nelson played at Florida and played in the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game in 2000. What team did the Gators play in that game?
12. What former Charleston Catholic girls basketball star is now the women’s coach at Stetson University?
13. What former Winfield High School quarterback went on to become a College Football Hall of Famer and a wide receiver for the 49ers and Bengals?
14. In 1968, both Marshall and WVU played in the NIT. in Madison Square Garden in New York. Both teams lost in the first round. Who beat them?
15. In 1967, Dan D’Antoni was a player on a Marshall team that won two games at the NIT in New York. Who did the Herd beat in those games?
Answers
1. Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
2. Levi Phillips
3. Walter Easley from Stonewall Jackson
4. Tim DiPiero
5. Robin Lyons
6. Steve Edwards from George Washingtgon
7. Stonewall Jackson in 1982 and Logan in 1983
8. Eastern Kentucky
9. Willie Akers
10. Tony LaRussa
11. Michigan State
12. Lynn Bria
13. Mike Barber
14. Marshall lost to St. Peter’s, WVU lost to Dayton
15. Villanova and Nebraska