Over the years, I have often said, “there is nothing like a West Virginia mom.” Since this is a sports column, I can also add that “there is nothing like a West Virginia sports mom.”
Here are a few West Virginia sports moms that I salute on Mother’s Day.
Linda Akers: Many know her as the wife of former WVU basketball star and Logan High School basketball coaching legend Willie Akers. She has devoted her life to the young people of Logan, attending hundreds of her husband’s games, teaching Sunday School class and encouraging the high school cheerleaders. She has two children, four grandchildren, and now watches her grandchildren’s high school tennis matches.
Amy Barber: The wife of former NFL player Mike Barber, Amy is a well-known sports mom in Hurricane. She and her husband have raised three children who were Hurricane High standouts in baseball, soccer and track. When her kids competed in college, she was there. Amy has also helped coach dozens of Hurricane High track athletes.
Brooke Brown: The wife of a WVU football coach Neal Brown does it all. She helps raise three small children, goes to all of the kids' activities and parent-teacher conferences. She also sits in a stadium full of fans and probably wipes away her children’s tears if the fans say nasty things about their father. My oldest son has been coaching college football for almost 20 years and I know the drill. The wives understand that one fumbled punt that loses a game can lead to a firing, which means a painful uprooting of the family.
Laurel D'Antoni: It might seem glamorous to be the wife of NBA head coach Mike D’Antoni, but consider this: Coaches move often and the wife has to make each new city a home. Laurel's husband has coached in Denver, Phoenix, New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Houston and overseas. Along the way he has had to juggle players’ egos, agents’ egos and team executives’ egos. A NBA coach's wife is often an incredible asset in helping players and their wives adjust to a new city.
Connie Fout: Her husband Jim Fout coached junior high and high school basketball for 30 years at South Charleston, Sissonville and DuPont. When you coach high school basketball for 30 years, you have many rewards, but you also make a lot of enemies. A coach can feel the criticism, the wife has to sit in the bleachers and hear it. She might also hear it at the grocery store and hair salon.
June Huggins: WVU head men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins is the most popular personality in our state. If he says it, we believe it. As a result, he gets asked to be involved in many charitable events and public functions. The coach's wife is often the unsung hero of those events, participating in the planning and making sure that her husband knows when and where to be.
Melissa Sutphin: Being the “first lady of Hurricane High baseball” is not always pleasant. Hurricane baseball is always good, but that can sometimes lead to impossible expectations. Anything less than a state title is disappointing and causes fans to grumble. When the fans grumble, the coach’s wife is in the stands to hear it.