This week, Charleston will welcome many new visitors as the girls basketball state tournament will take place Wednesday through Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
This past week, a part of the legacy of the girls state tournament received an honor from the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Joanna Bernabei-McNamee, the head women’s basketball coach at Boston College, has been named the ACC women’s basketball Coach of the Year.
Bernabei-McNamee has many basketball ties to our state. As Joanna Bernabei she led Madonna to a Class A state championship in 1992. Madonna defeated Athens out of Mercer County 55-48 in the title game.
After graduating in 1993, Bernabei went on to play at West Liberty, where she was a four-time All-WVIAC player. In her senior season, she averaged 12.1 points and 10.2 assists.
She became a coach and was an assistant at Eastern Kentucky, WVU and Maryland. She also was the head coach at West Virginia Wesleyan in 1998-99 compiling a record of 18-10. Later she served as the head coach at Pikeville (Ky.) from 2013-16, compiling a record of 63-35.
In between coaching stints she also took some time off to be a stay-at-home mother. She was the head coach at the University of Albany in the America East Conference from 2016-18, where she had a record of 45-20.
Last year was her first at Boston College, where she went 14-15 overall and 3-13 in the ACC. This season, she has improved to 19-11 and 11-7 in the ACC and was named the league’s Coach of the Year.
•••
The Mountain East Conference basketball tournament has been taking place this week in Wheeling. Many fans in the conference may remember Danny Sancomb, who was the head coach at Wheeling Jesuit for 11 years.
Sancomb is now the head coach at California (Pa). and this season compiled a 19-11 record and a 14-8 record in a competitive and balanced Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Sancomb is in his second season at Cal (Pa). He replaced Kent McBride, another outstanding coach with state ties.
McBride is a Mullens native who played at Concord for Steve Cox. He coached with current University of Charleston head coach Dwaine Osborne at Glenville before becoming head coach at Concord.
He coached Concord to a 83-63 record and went to the NCAA tournament in 2016. McBride went to Cal (Pa). from Concord but resigned from coaching in May of 2018 to spend more time with his family.
•••
On the football side of things, it is nice to see that Bill Legg is back in the state as a football administrator at WVU.
The former Poca Dot will always be fondly remembered in our state as one of the cornerstones of Don Nehlen’s first recruiting class. Offensive linemen like Legg and Dave Johnson were the unsung heroes who protected QBs Oliver Luck and Jeff Hostetler and forever raised the bar nationally for Mountaineer football.