This is a special time of year for football fans. The summer is turning to fall. There is a slight chill in the air. It is light-jacket weather. For fans in our state, it feels like football. Here are a few scenes that I always enjoy at football season.
n My friend Jeff Jenkins of the West Virginia Radio Corporation used to say that “it is not a WVU home football game until you see a pick-up truck in Morgantown with a bunch of students riding in the back.”
Last Saturday morning, prior to the WVU-Virginia Tech game, the tradition continued. I arrived in Morgantown at about 9:15 a.m. and one of the first things I saw was a pick-up truck with students crammed into the back heading up a hill.
A female student tumbled out onto the ground, but fortunately she was not hurt. Her pride and her body may have been bruised, but she was lucky.
n I have been fortunate to travel to college football stadiums around the country. The tailgating setups are incredibly elaborate, especially at many places in the SEC and Big Ten.
In our area, no one has had better tailgate food than Melissa Meeks outside of Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. She has incredible variety. Her husband Tim also has big-screen TVs with plenty of football and playoff baseball.
The Meeks tailgate is a popular spot on football Saturdays with state elected officials and local sports figures.
n I always enjoy driving across the Nitro-St. Albans bridge when a football game is being played at Crawford Field. It is a good piece of Americana to have the window down, see the activity under the lights, hear the P.A. system, the crowd buzzing and maybe a band instrument being played. It is one of life’s small pleasures for me.
n I usually judge a high school football venue by the quality of the hot dog in the concession stand. One of the best hot dogs that I have had was from the concession stand at Lincoln County High School in Hamlin. I am told that when DuPont High School was in existence the best concession stand hot dogs were made by Marcia Howard. She is the mother of former Notre Dame and NFL player Bobbie Howard.
n I live in Putnam County. There has been no consolidation and we still have a community feel for the schools in places like Hurricane, Winfield, Poca and Eleanor (Buffalo). If the weather is good, early in the season, there are still decent crowds for high school football games. It is even refreshing to get caught in a traffic jam, or wait in line at the Dairy Queen on a football Friday night in Hurricane.
n The Marshall at Appalachian State football game on Thursday night triggered some memories. In 1978, Marshall played its first Southern Conference game at ASU. In 1981, Marshall won its first Southern Conference game in Boone, North Carolina. In 1987, Marshall won one its most important games in school history with a I-AA semifinal playoff win in Boone. George Chaump was Marshall’s coach and Sparky Woods was at Appalachian State.
In the early 1980s, I remember being in the restaurant of the Marshall basketball team hotel when Appalachian State football coach Mike Working was recruiting a young high school quarterback from St. Albans, Scott Tinsley.