Can West Virginia win a national championship in basketball?
Why not? Auburn and Texas Tech both went to the Final Four last year and could have won a national title. Neither of those programs has the history, tradition, fan support or the passion for the game that WVU has.
There is no dominant team in the country this year, so why not WVU? There are probably 20-25 teams that could win the men’s basketball NCAA title. WVU is certainly among that group.
Having said that, the Mountaineers could be better next year. Bob Huggins has put together an excellent recruiting class. The gem of the class is the son of a former WVU player. Isaiah Cottrell is a highly regarded 6-foot-10 post player for Huntington Prep.
Many Mountaineer fans know that Cottrell is the son of former WVU player Brian Lewin, a 6-11 post player for the Mountaineers in the late 1990s. Lewin was a junior college transfer from Brooklyn who played for Gale Catlett from 1996-98. He played with such players as Damian Owens, Marcus Goree, Brent Solheim and Jarrod West. His 1997-98 team finished 24-9 and won NCAA Tournament games over Temple and Cincinnati. That Cincinnati team was coached by Bob Huggins. Now, Lewin’s son will play for Huggins.
n Speaking of sons, Marshall fans will remember the name of Rodney Holden, who was a popular player on Marshall’s 1987 team that went to the NCAA Tournament. Holden’s son Tanner is a 6-6 forward and is starting as a freshman at Wright State. He is averaging just over 11 points and just under 7 rebounds a game for a Wright State team that is 16-4 on the season.
Holden played high school football and basketball at Wheelersburg (Ohio) High School, located between Huntington and Portsmouth. As a 6-6 wide receiver, he was an intriguing football prospect but decided to play basketball in college.
n Wheelersburg has had a good tradition in high school basketball. The coach responsible for much of that tradition has Kanawha Valley ties. His name was John Eaton.
Eaton is a familiar name for longtime Kanawha Valley residents who followed Morris Harvey basketball in the 1960s. Eaton played with such local stars as Jim Hayes (Herbert Hoover), Spike Conley (South Charleston), Bobby Wesley (Stonewall Jackson) and Jim Fout (DuPont) at a time when Morris Harvey dominated the local college basketball scene.
It has been a time to celebrate athletic bloodlines from our region. Last fall we saw Michael Taylor, son of DuPont grad Tony Taylor, win a World Series with the Washington Nationals. On Monday night, we saw Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy Moss, help LSU win a national championship in football.
Who knows, we may see the son of former WVU player Brian Lewin help WVU cut down the nets in an NCAA Tournament in the future.