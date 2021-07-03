South Charleston native and former Kanawha County athlete Sam Femia is one of the Kanawha Valley’s most beloved sports fans.
Femia was an athlete at South Charleston Junior High and Charleston Catholic High School. He graduated from Catholic in 1977 and played on the Irish football team that won the state Catholic championship at Oakes Field over Morgantown St. Francis in 1976.
Femia played multiple sports at Catholic. Our conversation triggered a wave of memories about his playing for football, basketball and baseball for coaches like Steve Annie, Frank Scagnelli and Jay Meyers.
Visiting with Femia reminded me that, at one time, Charleston Catholic played outstanding high school football. Longtime Kanawha Valley Conference assistant football coach Roger House remembers when he was a young assistant at St. Albans in the mid-1960s and the Red Dragons were worried about the Irish hurting too many of their key players in a scrimmage because the Irish were so physical.
Charleston Catholic played its home games at the old Laidley Field, and here are some names I remember.
n Tom Bossie: The son of the former DuPont coach used to play against his dad’s teams. He graduated in 1971 and played at Marshall after the plane crash. He was considered the hardest-hitting player on the Marshall defense.
n Joe Cielinsky: He coached football, basketball, baseball, tennis and swimming during his time at Catholic.
n Frank Criniti: He won the Kennedy Award in 1964 and went on to play at Notre Dame.
n Tommy Groom: A hard-nosed, physical player, he went on to play at Virginia Tech and became a longtime college coach.
n Roger and Jimmy Haley: The Haleys were from Chesapeake and played at Catholic in the early 1970s.
n Mickey McDade: A Kanawha Valley football coaching legend, his teams went undefeated in 1962, '63 and '64.
n Tim Monty: An outstanding lineman, he went on to play football and baseball at Notre Dame.
n Phil Panzera: A good athlete, he went on to play baseball at South Alabama for Eddie Stanky.
n Eddie Russell: He graduated in 1971 and played at WVU for Bobby Bowden.
n Pauley brothers: Brian (1973), Brent (1977) and Pete (1978) were mainstays for the Irish during the 1970s.
n Sterling Price: A quarterback for the Irish in the early 1970s, he signed with WVU.
n Larry Schmidt: A lineman for the Irish, he graduated in 1974 and signed with Virginia Tech.
n Terry Smoot: He was probably the best player to play at Catholic. He went on to be a star running back at Virginia Tech (1967-69) and at one time held all of the Hokies’ rushing records.
n Joe White: A star at Catholic who won the Kennedy Award in 1962.
Charleston Catholic stopped playing football in 1983, but with their past championships and past Division I recruits, they are a fascinating part of our high school football history.