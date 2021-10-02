Rumors of college football coaches changing jobs never stop. Here are names of some coaches who might make a move in the next few months.
Matt Campbell, Iowa State: The timing feels right. It feels like he has done all that he can do in Ames. He has won at Toledo and has made Iowa State a good job. Coaches can stay too long and there are better jobs out there than Iowa State.
Jamey Caldwell, Coastal Carolina: A great hire for anyone, Chadwell has won in hard jobs. He is one of the hot names out there. An astute athletic director will go after him. His team is ranked 16th in the country.
Shawn Clark, Appalachian State: He is coaching at his alma mater and seems to be a great fit there. Even though he likes it in Boone, the timing may be such that he makes a move.
Dave Clawson, Wake Forest: He may be the best coaching hire out there. He has done an incredible job at Richmond, Fordham, Bowling Green and Wake Forest. He seems comfortable in Winston-Salem and may not want to leave.
Dave Doeren, N.C. State: He is getting some overdue national attention after leading the Wolfpack to an overtime win over Clemson last weekend. Doeren is not a get-rich-quick guy, but he is a solid coach. When he was hired at N.C. State in 2013, he was 0-8 in his first year in the ACC. He has made the Wolfpack better over time.
Hugh Freeze, Liberty: He has put Liberty football on the national map. It seems to be only a matter of time before a Power Five school gives the former Ole Miss head coach a second chance at that level.
Jeff Hafley, Boston College: He is making $3 million in an ACC job, but there are better jobs out there than Boston College. He might get one.
Will Healy, Charlotte: He inherited good players from his predecessor Brad Lambert and has capitalized on it. He is winning enough to get attention at Charlotte and understands networking. He turned around a downtrodden Austin Peay and has raised the bar at Charlotte.
Jeff Monken, Army: I love our service academies and have great appreciation for what Monken has done at West Point. However, it’s hard to maintain winning at a service academy. If you get a chance to move up, a coach needs need to do so. It may be time for Monken to move.
Billy Napier, Louisiana: The Sun Belt has three “hot” coaches. Napier is one of the hottest. He has been rumored in the past for Power Five jobs. This may be the year that the rumors turn into reality.
Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma: I doubt that he takes another college job. However, I could see him going to the NFL for financial security, rather than having to coach the Sooners in the SEC.