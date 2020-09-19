To provide full disclosure, I admit that I am biased here.
I am writing about two of my favorite basketball coaches, Mike D‘Antoni and Billy Donovan. I know both men and I respect them greatly. It has nothing to do with their coaching accomplishments, I respect them as people and as men.
You may have seen the NBA news this week where D’Antoni is not returning to coach the Houston Rockets and Donovan is not going to return to coach the Oklahoma City Thunder.
To the uninformed observer, these might seem like dismissals. That is not the case.
D’Antoni, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year and a two-time Olympic Gold Medal-winning coach, is a coaching “free agent” and is testing the market. He could have returned to Houston. I am sure that teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers are meeting with him at The Greenbrier as we speak.
Donovan is the co-recipient of the NBA Coach of the Year award. He won two NCAA titles while coaching in college at Florida. His decision to leave the Thunder was a mutual parting of the ways. Oklahoma City wants to tear down and rebuild. Donovan has proven he is past that. He is ready to coach an NBA team that is ready to win.
Obviously D’Antoni and Donovan have Marshall ties. D’Antoni played there from 1970 to 1973, and got his head-coaching start in Huntington in the mid-1990s. He’s held in high esteem there.
Our state has reason to be proud of both D’Antoni and Donovan. They are treat people well. The next time that they are rude to a reporter or a fan would be the first time. Their co-workers are glad to see them come and sad to see them go. That is a rare quality in the cold business of pro sports today.
n There is also an in-state connection to the NBA Eastern Conference finals. You may have seen the story this week in the Wall Street Journal by Ben Cohen where NBA coaches Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat and Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics have visited with Clarksburg native Jim Crutchfield.
You remember “Crutch.” He put West Liberty on the basketball map when he coached the Hilltoppers for 17 years in the West Virginia Conference and Mountain East Conference. He compiled a record of 359-61 and played in a Division II national title game.
Crutchfield is now the head coach at Division II Nova Southeastern in south Florida. He took over a program that was 6-20 and he went 29-4 after that. He has developed a reputation as one of the best coaches in the nation.
The Heat and Celtics are playing now in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals and Spoelstra and Stevens are two of the “young gun” coaching stars in the league. Because of Crutchfield’s reputation, the younger NBA coaching stars soaked up his experience. Former WVU guard and Fairmont State head coach Joe Mazzulla is on the Celtics staff.
Spoelstra is the grandson of longtime former Detroit sportswriter Watson Spoelstra, who was also the founder of Baseball Chapel.