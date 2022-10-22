Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A West Virginia southern coalfield sports family gathered in Harrisonburg, Virginia Saturday for the Marshall-James Madison football game.

Bill Craig was a high school coalfield basketball and baseball legend for Williamson High School in the mid-1960s. Craig led Williamson to the Class AA state basketball title as a junior in 1964. He then led the Wolfpack to an all-class state baseball championship in 1965.

Contact Frank Giardina at flg16@hotmail.com.

Tags