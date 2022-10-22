A West Virginia southern coalfield sports family gathered in Harrisonburg, Virginia Saturday for the Marshall-James Madison football game.
Bill Craig was a high school coalfield basketball and baseball legend for Williamson High School in the mid-1960s. Craig led Williamson to the Class AA state basketball title as a junior in 1964. He then led the Wolfpack to an all-class state baseball championship in 1965.
His son, Billy Craig, was also an outstanding baseball pitcher. After graduating from Huntington East in 1989, he went on to pitch at Marshall in 1990 and '91. He then transferred to UCLA and pitched for the Bruins from 1992-94.
Billy Craig is now a pastor in Harrisonburg and he hosted his family this weekend. He has a son who plays Division I baseball at UMBC near Baltimore.
n In 1964, the southern coalfield region had athletes everywhere. In basketball, Jim Davidson and Logan won the AAA title over Ron “Fritz” Williams and Weirton. Williamson, from neighboring Mingo County, won the Class AA title, and the Kermit Blue Devils, also from Mingo County, won the Class A crown.
n If you are a college football fan and you don’t know the name of Drake Maye, you need to learn it. The redshirt freshman quarterback at North Carolina is putting up Heisman-type numbers. His brother, Luke Maye, is a basketball icon for the Tar Heels after beating Kentucky in the Elite Eight with a shot at the buzzer en route to the 2017 NCAA championship.
n Finally, this thought hit me while watching the Alabama-Tennessee classic last weekend. Once the college football playoff expands to 12 teams, quality teams like Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, etc., will have a great chance to get in the playoff even if they don’t make their conference title game. I am wondering if some coaches may quietly actually prefer being fresh for the playoff rather than getting beat up in a conference title game.
We have that scenario now in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. After the dust settles and teams reflect back, the teams that have a shot to win the national title in hoops don’t always mind losing in their conference tournament because their legs are fresher for the bigger prize in the bigger tournament.
Athletes and coaches are competitors and no one will actually admit that, but after the fact, they think about it. Do you remember the Texas Tech team that played in the national title game against Virginia in 2019? The Red Raiders lost to WVU early in the Big 12 tournament.
Do you remember the Virginia Tech team that upset its way to the ACC title with back-to-back wins over UNC and Duke in the ACC Tournament? Well, the Hokies lost to Texas 81-73 in their first NCAA Tournament game.
Which would you rather have, a conference championship or a national champoionship?