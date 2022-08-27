In my lifetime, the business of college football has changed. It used to be that the players were the celebrities.
In the 1980s, when television took control of the game, the coaches became the celebrities. Coaches today are incredibly well-paid and are much bigger personalities than the players.
As we start the 2022 season, here are some current coaches that I am thinking of today.
Mack Brown, North Carolina: He has recruited highly ranked classes to Chapel Hill, but the results have been disappointing. He looked tired and discouraged on the sidelines last season.
Neal Brown, West Virginia: He took over a significant rebuilding project in Morgantown. The vocal minority would have him on the hot seat this season. It would be a mistake not to let him finish what he has started. He has made the WVU program better.
Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina: I have known Chadwell since my son coached with him at Charleston Southern. He is an excellent coach and a better person. The Sun Belt Conference will be lucky to keep him.
Luke Fickell, Cincinnati: He is one of the most sought-after coaches in the country, but seems very comfortable at Cincinnati. The only reason he would leave the Bearcats would be to go to Ohio State if Ryan Day opts for the NFL.
James Franklin, Penn State: The Nittany Lions are paying Franklin $7 million a year for the next 10 years. They expect more than a 7-6 record. They should challenge Ohio State for the Big Ten East.
Charles Huff, Marshall: The former Penn State and Alabama assistant could have a big season in the Sun Belt. Marshall fits in well in terms of talent level and fan attendance. This year’s schedule is very favorable.
Brent Pry, Virginia Tech: Pry gets his first head-coaching job after being an assistant with Franklin at Vanderbilt and Penn State. His non-conference games with Old Dominion, Liberty and WVU won’t generate much national buzz, but they are important in his region.
Lincoln Riley, USC: When Riley left Oklahoma, it looked as if he did not want any part of taking the Sooners into the SEC. Then surprise! Now he has to go into the Big Ten where it can get cold in November.
NICK SABAN, Alabama: No coach is a bigger celebrity than the West Virginia native. He is arguably the best coach in the history of the game. He has won at Michigan State, LSU and Alabama.
Scott Satterfield, Louisville: The former Appalachian State head coach took over a mess at Louisville and has been steadily building a good program. His high school coach was former Huntington East star Billy Hynus.
Brent Venables, Oklahoma: Venables has been hailed as one of the top coordinators in the country. Some great coordinators become great head coaches. Some do not. Time will tell.