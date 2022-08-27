Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CFP National Championship Clemson Alabama Football (copy)

Nick Saban

 AP file photo

In my lifetime, the business of college football has changed. It used to be that the players were the celebrities.

In the 1980s, when television took control of the game, the coaches became the celebrities. Coaches today are incredibly well-paid and are much bigger personalities than the players.

Contact Frank Giardina at flg16@hotmail.com.

Tags