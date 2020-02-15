You may have missed it, but longtime college football coach Randy Shannon was in the news again.
This week, the UCF defensive coordinator became the highest paid coach among the Group of Five assistant football coaches. Shannon is now making $1.3 million in salary.
Fans in this state may remember Shannon for another reason. He was an assistant coach for Miami when the Hurricanes won 10-7 in Morgantown on a late blocked punt on Oct. 26, 1996. After the game, as he was leaving the field, Shannon was hit in the head by a large plastic trash can tossed by a fan from the stands. It was a stunning loss that led to a bad public relations incident for our state.
UCF is proving that in today’s college football, you must spend money to make money if you are a mid-major trying to grow your program. The UCF football salaries were recently posted on Football Scoop and the Knights are spending $3.5 million on staff. Shannon is making over a million and the two co-offensive coordinators are making a combined $665,000.
n One of the best college basketball teams in the American Athletic Conference has strong state ties. Under the direction of first year head coach John Brannen, the Cincinnati Bearcats are 16-8 on the season and 9-3 in the conference.
Brannen played collegiately at Marshall and was inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame back in September. He began his coaching career at the University of Charleston as an assistant to Jayson Gee. Gee is now an assistant on Brannen’s staff at Cincinnati.
n One of the best athletes to come out of the Parkersburg area is Jeff Burkhamer from Williamstown High School. Burkhamer is now coaching basketball at the Division II level as the head coach at West Florida in Pensacola.
This season Burkhamer is rebuilding and his team is 12-12. However, his 2016-17 team finished 20-9 and his 2017-18 team posted a 28-4 record.
After graduating from Williamstown, Burkhamer played both basketball and baseball at Alderson-Broaddus in Philippi and graduated in 1984. He was inducted into the Battlers athletic Hall of Fame in 2001.
n Former Marshall coach and Point Pleasant native Donnie Jones is in his first year as the head coach at Stetson in Deland, Florida. Even though he is rebuilding, Jones has the Hatters off to a 14-12 start and 8-3 in conference play. His team upset South Carolina 63-56 on Dec. 30 in Columbia. One of his assistants is former St. Albans player and WVU Tech and Salem coach Adam Williams.
n I miss having the WVIAC/MEC tournament in Charleston. I miss seeing former West Liberty coach Jim Crutchfield and his team play. “Crutch” is still winning big, even though he is now the head coach at Nova Southeastern in south Florida. Crutchfield’s team is 19-2 overall and 13-2 in the Sunshine State Conference.