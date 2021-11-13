I love college football, always have and always will. However, I must admit that I don’t always love this time of year.
This time of the year is often called the “silly season,” the time when many college football coaches get fired.
Coaches know the risks when they go into the profession, but it is still not pleasant. Most coaches have families. It is always sad when a dropped pass here or a muffed punt there can cause a coaching wife to have to leave a house that she loves, uproot kids from their friends and their schools and relocate to another town.
With that in mind, here are some thoughts on possible college football coaching changes in the next few weeks.
n Arizona State: I love Herm Edwards. Who doesn’t? “You play to win the game … Hello!!!” is one of my favorite sound bites. Having said that, Edwards seems a better fit for the NFL or television than college football. He has major NCAA issues, has lost key staff members and he may decide that enough is enough.
n Duke: Head coach David Cutcliffe is one of the more respected coaches in the country and he can stay as long as he wants. With his program struggling and a solid legacy, he may soon retire.
n FIU: The athletic director has retired and the conference is a mess. Butch Davis seems to have lost his passion for the job. His retirement appears imminent.
n Florida: Gator fans are discouraged after losses to South Carolina and Kentucky. If Florida loses to Florida State, it’s hard to imagine Dan Mullen keeping his job.
n Georgia Tech: Geoff Collins is making $3 million dollars and his record is 9-22. He is 3-6 this year. His seat is very hot.
n LSU: What will LSU do to replace Ed Orgeron? Should they consider Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm? Many consider him the best offensive play caller in the country. We saw his ability in three games against Marshall, when his teams averaged over 58 points.
n Miami: I’m guessing that Miami wants to keep Manny Diaz one more year. Miami has recruited well, but the Canes seem to under- perform.
n Syracuse: In his sixth season, Dino Babers is 29-40. That is simply not good enough.
n TCU: The three names being mentioned as replacements for Gary Patterson are Sonny Dykes of SMU, Deion Sanders of Jackson State and Matt Campbell of Iowa State.
n USC: This is Luke Fickell’s job if he wants it. He and his large family love their life in Cincinnati and he may not want to leave. If he is not interested in USC, expect to hear names such as Penn State’s James Franklin, Iowa State’s Campbell and Baylor’s Dave Aranda.
n Virginia Tech: The Hokies are 3-6 in the sixth year of Justin Fuente. Overall his record is basically .500 and he is making $4.25 million. It is hard to imagine that he will be coaching the Hokies next season.