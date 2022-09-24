After almost 50 years of being involved with college football, I have learned two things.
One, college football fans love recruiting gossip. In fact, every aspect of football recruiting has turned into its own industry. And two, college football fans are fascinated with coaching searches.
In today’s climate, coaches are fired more often and earlier in the season. The early December signing period has caused some of that. With that in mind, here are five thoughts that are on my mind regarding possible coaching searches.
1. Why would Bill O'Brien be rumored to be on Nebraska's coaching short list? The Alabama offensive coordinator left college football to go back to the NFL because he said that he did not like recruiting. Nebraska needs a dynamic 24/7/365 recruiter, not someone who does not like to recruit.
2. Is Arizona State a good coaching job? For years, I have been told that that the Arizona State football coaching job is a "gold mine.” Is it really? The state produces 20-25 Power Five-caliber recruits a year, but very few, if any, seem to go to Tempe to play for the Sun Devils. Frank Kush is not walking on to campus anytime soon and Phoenix is a pro sports town now. College football is just a small blip on the sports entertainment scene.
3. Could history repeat at Virginia Tech? In the fall of 1974, West Virginia was suffering through a disappointing season at 3-7 and fans were grumbling at head coach Bobby Bowden. In the last game of the season the Mountaineers defeated Virginia Tech 22-21 in Blacksburg and Bowden survived. Bowden turned the corner in 1975, won the Peach Bowl and went on to Florida State, where he became one of the winningest coaches in college football history. Fast forward to 2022. WVU’s Neal Brown's win in Blacksburg Thursday night takes some of the heat off his seat in Morgantown. He took over a tough situation and has made it better. He is recruiting well and deserves a chance to finish what he has started.
4. Don't sleep on Bobby Petrino: The longtime coach is one of the least popular and most toxic coaches in the country. He is also one of the best offensive minds in college football. From an X's and O's standpoint, he is one of the most copied coaches in the country by other coaches. He is at FCS Missouri State and almost upset Arkansas. He has a checkered past, but some major program that is desperate to win might hire him.
5. Will Luke Fickell leave Cincinnati? Fickell is the “hottest” Group of Five coach in the nation. Practically every school would like to hire him. The only place that I could see him leaving the Bearcats for is Ohio State, should Ryan Day leave the Buckeyes. Fickell and his family are very happy in Cincinnati.