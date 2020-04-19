Life has not been much fun for the last month. What can I say? I am a sports guy and I miss baseball, spring football, the NBA and satellite sports talk radio. I love the old westerns, but I have seen enough of “Wagon Train,” “Rawhide,” “Gunsmoke” and “Laramie.”
At some point, life will be more normal for me. When it does, here are some of the first things that I hope to do.
Get a haircut.
Get a pedicure. It may not sound manly, but I need one. My family calls me Shrek and refer to my toenails as “letter openers”.
Work out at my local YMCA. I miss the weights, the treadmill and the camaraderie.
I am eager to help as a greeter and take up the offering at my home church.
I want to go watch a Little League game and enjoy the sounds of kids playing a game I love.
I want to touch my face as much as I want.
I want to feel free to rub my tired eyes.
I want to eat lots of bacon Friday morning with former Winfield basketball player Dave Sowards.
I want to get a chocolate milkshake. I am a firm believer world peace could be obtained if all of the world’s leaders sat around a table and drank chocolate milkshakes.
I want to take a drive to Hawk’s Nest. My favorite view in the state.
I want to throw away my bathroom scales (for obvious sreasons).
I want to plan a trip to see major league baseball in Cincinnati
I want to see major league baseball in Pittsburgh
I want to see major league baseball in Cleveland.
I want to watch a Hurricane High baseball game and see my friend Brian Sutphin
I want to go to lunch with my friend John Pennington.
I want to go to Huntington and see my good friend Jack Cook.
I want to watch the Reds with former Huntington sportswriter Dave Wellman.
I want to go to Disney World (I will never be the MVP of a Super Bowl, but I always wanted to say that phrase).
I want to go to Dairy Winkle on Campbells Creek for a Charleston Northeast alumni baseball visit with friends David Elkins, Billy Joe Hicks. Randy Hodges, Leo Linsky and Joe Whitlock.
I want to go to the Balls Gap farm of Don Perry behind Milton and talk basketball.
I want to have a long overdue lunch with former Nitro QB Steve “Thunder” Thornton.
I want to go get as many paper towels as I want.
I want to shake hands.
I want to hug people again.