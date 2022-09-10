College football has been changing for some time now. More change is coming. The next change will feature an expansion of the playoffs from four teams to 12.
With that in mind, here are some “elephant in the room" questions that no one wants to answer.
WHAT ABOUT THE PLAYERS? No one wants to talk about the fact that high-level college players don’t necessarily want more games. They want to be paid! How will the players be paid for the playoffs? Don’t be Pollyanna naïve. Gone are the days when college players play to wear the varsity jackets or to get a degree. They want to be free of injury, go to the NFL and make money. Why would the high-level draft picks want to play more games for free?
WILL AN EXPANDED PLAYOFF STOP THE COMPLANING FROM FANS? Certainly not. Everyone loves to fuss, moan and complain. Prior to the playoff, many complained about the BCS and the old bowl system. So a playoff was started and everyone has complained that it is dominated by Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, etc.
Expanding to 12 teams won’t stop that. There will still be complaints that teams 13, 14 and 15 were left out, just as there are complaints ever year about the 68-team NCAA basketball tournament.
There will be more complaints when the two super conferences, the Big Ten and the SEC, get three slots each in the playoffs and also host home games in the first round. It does not matter that those conferences have the best teams with the highest NFL drafted players, there will still be complaints.
WILL BOWL TRIPS STILL BE SPECIAL? They may not be as special. Do you remember going to major bowl games in destination locations, staying in resort hotels? You will still have some of that, but it will be different.
Keep in mind that the top four seeds will have a bye and all other first-round games will be at home stadiums. Is a December trip to cold Ann Arbor, Michigan, or grey South Bend, Indiana as appealing as a Florida bowl trip to Orlando, Tampa or Jacksonville?
Also, keep in mind that if your team wins and advances in the playoffs, your expenses will mount up. How many “playoff” trips can you actually afford to make?
I am all for the expanded playoffs. It increases the chances that the best team will win the national championship. It does make it harder for a team like WVU to win a national title. Winning three or four high-level games is much more difficult than winning one or two.
There was fussing and moaning in the old system. There is griping and complaining in the current system. The expanded playoff won’t change that.