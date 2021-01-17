Over the years, I have had a chance to talk with and spend time with many coaching personalities from our region. This is not an attempt to list them all, but here are some individuals who might trigger some memories today:
Sparky Anderson: When he was managing the Cincinnati Reds in the 1970s, Anderson was incredibly popular in our region. I was in college at the time, and whenever we did interviews with Sparky for a college class, he treated us like we were with a major network.
Jim Beauchamp: In the summer of 1977, I traveled with the Charleston Charlies when “Beach” was the manager. Sitting with him, talking baseball on all-night rides in the International League, was like getting a Master’s degree and a Ph.D. in baseball.
Bobby Bowden: In my 40 years of being around college football, I have never met a nicer person than the former WVU and Florida State head football coach. Bowden was always accommodating to all media and fans. As a kid, I remember him speaking in virtually every small community in our state. When I was in the eighth grade in 1968, he spoke at Judson Baptist Church in Belle.
Danny Godby: The former Chapmanville multi-sport athlete is one of only two Logan County natives to play major league baseball. He is one of the few former pro athletes who came back to our state to live. He and state hoops legend Willie Akers coached basketball at Logan and also served together as county commissioners. They have been true community servants in Logan County.
Don Nuckols: I miss the former Mullens coach. We lost him in 2017 at the age of 78. He led the Rebels to five state basketball championships. He coached future Marshall star and NBA coach Mike D’Antoni, future WVU star Jerome Anderson, future Marshall Hall of Fame player and coach Greg White, future longtime college coach Shawn Finney and future WVU guard Herbie Brooks.
Don Stover: The former Stonewall Jackson coach was a well-known personality in the Kanawha Valley. When I worked at WSAZ-TV in the early 1980s, Stover’s Generals were getting ready to win three AAA state basketball titles. The Generals could not get out of the sectionals past powerful Charleston High in the 1970s, so winning in the ‘80s was especially satisfying for Stover.
Bill Walton: The former South Charleston coach took the Black Eagles to the AAA state title game in 1982 and 1983, losing by one point each time. Even after a heartbreaking defeat, Walton patiently answered every media question in the locker room areas of the Civic Center. I did notice that after losing to Logan 55-54 in the 1983 title game, Walton calmly answered questions, but he was squeezing an apple so tight that some of the juice dripped out onto my microphone. Many fans may not remember that Walton was also an outstanding college player at Eastern Kentucky.