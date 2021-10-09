In today’s climate of college football, coaches sometimes don’t stay in one place for very long. Here are some former coaches who impacted their schools in a big way.
Bear Bryant: A true larger-than-life figure. For years, Alabama searched for the next “Bear” and finally found him in state native Nick Saban.
Bob Devaney: The architect of the Nebraska football foundation was not Tom Osborne, it was Devaney, who coached the Cornhuskers from 1962-72, won two national titles, eight Big Eight championships and compiled a record of 136-30-7.
Kirk Ferenz: Iowa’s Ferenz is a throwback. He has been at the same school since 1999. His program is a good blueprint for WVU to follow. There are many similarities: no pro teams in the state, passionate fan base and a limited number of in-state prospects.
Hayden Fry: Fry coached the Iowa Hawkeyes from 1979-98. Iowa had 17 straight non-winning seasons before Fry arrived. His coaching tree includes names such as Barry Alvarez, Bob Stoops and Bil Snyder. Do you remember the TV show “Coach” with Craig T. Nelson? Nelson’s character was named Hayden Fox as a tribute to Fry.
Johnny Majors: Remember 1973 when Johnny Majors came to Pitt from Iowa State and brought in Tony Dorsett, Matt Cavanaugh and others? He won a national championship in 1976. WVU’s win over Majors and Pitt in 1975 is a fond memory for longtime Mountaineer fans.
Don Nehlen: He brought coaching stability to the WVU program in the 1980s and ‘90s. Many West Virginia fans grumbled that he was too conservative, but they appreciate him more now that he has retired.
Ara Parseghian: It’s hard to believe that the former Notre Dame head coach is 94 years old. He led the Irish to national championships in 1966 and 1973.
Joe Paterno: What Bear Bryant was to the deep south, Joe Pateno was to the northeast. His weekly media conferences were amazing. They were not just the regular coaching cliches, they were often full of history, wisdom and life lessons.
Bob Pruett: Marshall fans loved the Pruett era in Huntington. His record was 94-23 from 1996-2004.
Darrell Royal: The former Texas coach won national championships with the Longhorns in 1963 and 1969. In the eyes of the Texas fan base, the Longhorns have never been able to replace him.
Syracuse coaches: Many longtime WVU fans miss the old eastern independent days, when Syracuse was a recruiting rival and the games were big events. Former Huntington High and WVU grad Ben Schwartzwalder coached at Syracuse from 1949-72 and had stars like Jim Brown, Ernie Davis, Floyd Little and Larry Csonka. Dick MacPherson was there from 1981-90 and had stars like Marvin Graves, Donovan McNabb, Rob Moore and Don McPherson.