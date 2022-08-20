It’s a fun time of the year for football fans. The Friday night lights will soon come on at high school football venues around the region and off in the distance you will hear the sounds of drum beats.
Growing up in the 1960s and ‘70s and following high school football in the Kanawha Valley in the 1980s, here are some names and stories of some players and personalities that you may not remember.
John Fitzgerald, Montgomery: Before J.R. House at Nitro, Fitzgerald was throwing the ball 55 to 60 times a game at Martin Field for the Montgomery Greyhounds. I sat beside him in a baseball coaching class at Marshall and we knew all the answers to coach Jack Cook’s trivia questions.
Jim Fout, DuPont: Because he was a prolific scorer in basketball and coached basketball for many years in the valley, many may have forgotten Fout was an outstanding high school football quarterback in 1965 and 1966.
Poochie Grooms, Cedar Grove: One of the great names in Kanawha Valley high school football lore, “Poochie” was a mythical figure as a Class AA running back in 1967 and 1968.
Ralph Hensley, Williamson: The longtime East Bank coach was a multi-sport athlete at Williamson in the 1960s. His recent passing saddened all who knew him.
Benny Hopkins, Valley: A multi-sport athlete at DuPont and West Virginia Tech, Hopkins became an incredible coach at Montgomery and Valley high schools. His home in Smithers suffered extensive damage in the floods last Sunday night. He is greatly loved in his community and his community is helping him recover.
Bill Legg, Poca: You may not remember that Legg was Don Nehlen’s first recruit to WVU in 1980. Many know him as a longtime college coach, but they need to remember that he was also a great player.
Scott Long, George Washington: When you think of Long, you often think of basketball. In the fall of 1975, he was a throwing QB in Steve Edwards’ ahead-of-its-time pass-oriented offense and was talented enough to get scholarship offers from Wake Forest and Marshall.
Harry “Sugar Bear” Lyles, Stonewall Jackson: In the mid-1960s, everyone in Charleston knew the “Sugar Bear.” He led the Generals to the 1967 AAA state championship game at old Laidley Field. He was expected to play for Jim Carlen at WVU but he ended up going to Morehead State.
K.T. Minor, DuPont: In the fall of 1968, he was one of the top big-play running backs in the Kanawha Valley. He is the uncle of former DuPont multi-sport athlete Sam “Man Man” Singleton.
Melvin Riggins, Charleston: He was short and powerful and was one of the all-time great Charleston High football stars. He went on to play at Cincinnati where he led the nation in kickoff returns.
Ernie Saunders, WCHS radio: The former WCHS sportscaster was a part of the fabric of high school athletics in the Kanawha Valley. If Ernie showed up on a Friday night, you knew it was a big game.
Melvin Walker, Dunbar: Prior to Randy Moss, Walker was considered the best all-around athlete in Kanawha Valley Conference history. He went on to play football at Wisconsin.