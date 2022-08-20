Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Frank Giardina

Frank Giardina

It’s a fun time of the year for football fans. The Friday night lights will soon come on at high school football venues around the region and off in the distance you will hear the sounds of drum beats.

Growing up in the 1960s and ‘70s and following high school football in the Kanawha Valley in the 1980s, here are some names and stories of some players and personalities that you may not remember.

Contact Frank Giardina at flg16@hotmail.com.

Tags