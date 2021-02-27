Most of you are familiar with the popular puzzle/game “Where’s Waldo”? Right now the popular game in college basketball is “Where’s John Beilein?”
Beilein, the former WVU head coach, is one of the most respected men’s basketball coaches in the country. You know the story. He made WVU basketball nationally relevant when he coached in Morgantown from 2002-2007. He also coached Michigan to NCAA title game appearances in 2013 and 2018.
He is 68 now and out of the business. He has been paid well and deserves to enjoy retirement. However, this is the time of year when college basketball coaches are on the hot seat and Beilein is atop the “wish list” of every fan base.
Here are some thoughts on Beilein and potential coaching openings.
Boston College: I am not sure this is a very good job. Former Cornell coach, now Penn coach Steve Donahue is an outstanding coach and he was 54-76 at BC. Beilein might like it though. He likes a challenge. He also understands the challenges of a northeast private school. Boston College basketball is not much of a factor on the Boston sports scene, but Beilein’s presence might change that. The Eagles might also go after St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt. He is a BC alum. I worked with Schmidt years ago and he would also be a great hire.
Indiana: This job is also not yet open. It also probably will be. This might be the perfect fit for Beilein. Indiana is a great university, a classic college town and the state loves basketball. The Hoosiers have a passionate fan base and are hungry for the next coaching legend. The right coach can win a national championship at Indiana.
Minnesota: This job is not open, but Richard Pitino is struggling in Minneapolis. He is paid a lot and has accomplished very little. He is 54-93 in Big Ten games and has lost seven of his last nine, including a loss Thursday to Northwestern, a team that had lost 13 straight games. This is a Big Ten job, but Beilein can get a better one.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions terminated Pat Chambers just before the season started. Jim Ferry is the interim coach and has done an admirable job against the consensus second-hardest schedule in the country. I know this job well. Beilein would be a great hire at Penn State, but he might not like it there. In the pre-pandemic era, State College was one of the great college towns in the country. The pandemic has changed some of that. The pandemic has lessened the campus-town experience in some traditional college towns like State College, Morgantown, Chapel Hill, etc.
Selfishly, I hope that Beilein is coaching somewhere next year. Watching him coach, even at practice, is like watching an accomplished college professor teach a class. College basketball is better when Beilein is involved.