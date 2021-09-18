Our state loves college football. For many of us, one of the best parts of a college football Saturday is watching ESPN College Gameday in the morning.
You may remember that Gameday first aired in 1987. Here are a couple of Gameday trivia questions for you.
1. Who were the three original Gameday hosts?
2. What current Power Five athletic director is a former College Gameday analyst?
Answers at the bottom.
Now that the college football season is in full swing, here are some realities that you can count on seeing and hearing from college football fans.
n All fans think that the conference that their favorite team is in is the best league in the country.
n Most fans think their facilities upgrade gives their favorite team the best facilities in the country.
n Most fan bases think the game officials in their conference are the worst in the nation and have a bias against them. WVU fans think the Big 12 officials stick it to the Mountaineers. Nebraska feels the same way about the Big Ten. Penn State felt the same way when it first joined the Big Ten.
n Most fan bases think their team’s offensive coordinator is way too conservative with his play calling. In case you hadn’t noticed, teams with great linemen who can run the football and control the pace usually win games.
n Most fan bases think their favorite team’s defensive coordinator plays too much “prevent” defense and does not blitz enough.
n Most fan bases want to fire their favorite team’s special-teams coordinator every time a punt gets blocked or a kickoff is returned against them for a touchdown. Remember Joe DeForest? He got blamed for everything in Morgantown except global warming. He is now the safeties coach at North Carolina State.
n Most fans think their favorite school has the best band in the country,
n Most fans think they have the best fight song in college football.
n Most fan bases think their team has the best radio play-by-play announcer in the country.
n Most fans think that Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit pick against their teams on purpose.
This weekend was a big weekend for men’s soccer in our state as national powers WVU and Marshall squared off in Huntington. Many older Kanawha Valley Conference basketball fans may not realize that WVU assistant men’s soccer coach Nick Noble is the son of former St. Albans basketball star Skip Noble, a great St. Albans player for Tex Williams in 1967. He went on to play at Old Dominion.
Nick Noble grew up in Damascus, Maryland and became an All-American goalkeeper at WVU in 2006.
n Trivia answers: 1. Tim Brando, Lee Corso and Beano Cook. 2. Trev Alberts (Nebraska).