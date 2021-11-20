In West Virginia, the Kennedy Award is given annually to the state’s top high school football player.
However, in my era of watching high school football in the state, there have been many outstanding players who did not win the Kennedy Award. Here are some great players who did NOT win the Kennedy.
Mike Barber, Winfield: A quarterback for the Generals in the early 1980s, Barber went on to be an NCAA I-AA All-American wide receiver at Marshall. He is in the College Football Hall of Fame.
Walter Easley, Stonewall Jackson: He led the Generals to a Class AAA state title in 1974, scored the first touchdown at “new” Mountaineer Field at WVU and won a Super Bowl with San Francisco in 1982.
Jack Eastwood, Nitro: A great player at Nitro in 1971, he went on to play multiple defensive positions for Bobby Bowden at WVU.
Claude Geiger, East Bank: In the fall of 1973, the Kanawha Valley was loaded with talent, and Geiger and East Bank won the AAA state title. Geiger went on to play at Michigan State and Marshall.
Bobbie Howard, DuPont: He was in the shadow of Randy Moss at DuPont, but he went to play as a linebacker at Notre Dame and for the Chicago Bears.
Carl Lee, South Charleston: He was always overlooked and never in the Kennedy discussion. He went to Marshall, had a 12-year career in the NFL and was voted one of the 50 greatest players in Minnesota Vikings history.
Harry Lyles, Stonewall Jackson: “Sugar Bear” had the wins, the statistics and the nickname. He and Charleston’s Melvin Riggins might have won the award in 1966 and 1967, but no award was given those years.
Steve Morrison, Huntington East: He was a QB on bad teams from 1968-70 and got no Kennedy consideration, but coach John Ray wanted him at Kentucky and Woody Hayes convinced him to go to Ohio State.
Tom Pridemore, Ansted: At one point, Ansted won 36 straight games. Pridemore went on to play at WVU and had an eight-year career with the Atlanta Falcons.
Melvin Riggins, Charleston: An electrifying speedster for Frank Vincent in the mid-1960s, Riggins went on to play at Cincinnati and was one of the nation’s top kick returners.
Nick Saban, Monongah: Before he became the greatest coach in college football history, Saban was a state championship QB at Monongah in Marion County. His teammate, Kerry Marbury, won the Kennedy Award in 1969.
Mike Tyson, Charleston: One of the fastest and most dominant players of the early 1970s, he did not even play in his senior season of 1972 and still landed a scholarship to Iowa State. He helped Charleston win the AAA state title as a sophomore in 1970.
Billy Williams, George Washington: A three-year starter at QB for GW from 1971-73, he went on to be a part of what was considered to be the best-ever football recruiting class at Kentucky.