When you think of basketball at the old East Bank High School, it’s natural to think first of Jerry West.
You know the legend. West led the Pioneers to the 1956 state championship, went on to superstardom at WVU and in the NBA and is still the NBA logo.
But West is not the only good basketball player to have come from East Bank. The early 1960s produced Onas Aliff, 1967 produced Dee Brown, 1969 featured James Kates, and 1970 and ’71 produced Lanny Steed.
In the old days of the Kanawha Valley Conference, Steed became an immediate impact player as a sophomore. In his junior season, Steed led the KVC in scoring averaging 26.8 per game. As a senior, he led the KVC in scoring again, averaging 23.2 points per game. He also broke Jerry West’s school record for most career points and scoring average.
Steed was also an outstanding football athlete. Many may not remember that after high school, he went on to play wide receiver at Marshall.
He also made an immediate impact in Huntington catching 35 passes as a freshman in 1971. He had 37 receptions as a sophomore and, despite being double teamed, had 16 as a junior.
He did not play football his senior year, a decision he still regrets.
“After football my junior year, I was running around in the intramural building during spring ball, I had a bad cold and I was trying to work it out of my system,” Steed remembers. “While I was running, I made the mistake of playing basketball. Coach Lengyel saw me and he did not want me fooling around with basketball. He had every right to be mad. He said some things to me. I said some things back. We made each other mad and I left the team and left school. I regret that decision every day because I felt like I let my teammates down. I loved my teammates and I have always felt like I let the fellas down.
“I went back home and worked around the coal mines. I moved to Tennessee in 1993 and worked for the state. I retired from there, moved back to Fayette County near Montgomery and work now in Beckley at [WVU] Tech.”
It is hard to describe the impact Steed made on high school basketball in the KVC in 1970 and 1971. He was a featured attraction in gyms across the valley. He could run, jump and was a prolific scorer. Teammates, opponents and fans enjoyed watching him play.
nnn
Many basketball people in our state were greatly saddened by the recent passing of former Parkersburg South girls basketball coach Scott Stephens. He had great success in coaching at South for 16 seasons, posting a record of 254-79 and winning AAA state championships in 2006, 2008 and 2013.
Many in our state may not remember that Stephens was also an outstanding high school player in Wood County. At 6-10, he led the Parkersburg High Big Reds to the AAA state tournament in 1973. Stephens and Parkersburg defeated Joey Caruthers and DuPont in a quarterfinal game. The Big Reds eventually lost in the state championship game to “Dickie” Russell, Mike “Twig’’ Jones, Dennis Harris and undefeated Charleston High.
After high school, Stephens went on to play two seasons at Pitt. He was on the 1973-74 Pitt team that was coached by Buzz Ridl and featured Billy Knight. Pitt lost in the NCAA Tournament to eventual national champion North Carolina State, led by David Thompson.
•••
Former St. Albans basketball standout Adam Fletcher got some television love over the Thanksgiving holiday from the Big Ten Network.
Fletcher is in his sixth season as the strength and conditioning coach for the Illinois men’s basketball team. The Fighting Illini are ranked eighth and picked by many (including me) to win the Big Ten.
Fletcher played at St. Albans in the mid-2000s. He went on to play at Miami (Ohio) from 2007-2010 and was a team captain.