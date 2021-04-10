How well do you know sports trivia about the Kanawha Valley and the state of West Virginia?
Here are some easy questions to test your knowledge. The answers are at the bottom.
1. In the fall of 1982, the George Washington football team won its only state football championship. Who did the Patriots beat in the championship game?
2. The football stadium at GW is named after longtime coach Steve Edwards Sr. What coach followed him with the Patriots?
3. When Randy Moss played at DuPont, he led the Panthers to the AAA state football championship in 1992 and 1993. Both championship games were played at Laidley Field. Who did DuPont defeat in those games?
4. Up until the 1980s, Charleston Catholic played good high school football. Under Mickey McDade and Joe Cielinsky, the Irish produced such college players as Frank Criniti (Notre Dame), Terry Smoot and Tommy Groom (Virginia Tech), Tom Bossie (Marshall), and Sterling Price and Eddie Russell (WVU). The program was stopped in the summer of 1983. Who was the last head football coach at Charleston Catholic?
5. Led by Robert Alexander, South Charleston played in the AAA state championship game in 1975. Much to the Black Eagles’ frustration, the game was not played on a neutral field, but was played in the home stadium of their opponent. Where was that game played?
6. Who was the former Charleston High and Capital linebacker who went on to play at Marshall, become a NCAA Division I-AA All-American and was on Marshall’s 1992 national championship team?
7. One of the greatest point guards in the history of the old (red, white and blue ball) ABA was Freddie Lewis of the Indiana Pacers. Lewis played in college at Arizona State and played high school ball near Pittsburgh, but he was a native West Virginian. Where was he from?
8. Chuck Howley is one of WVU’s all-time great football players. Where did Howley play high school football?
9. GW won the boys Class AAA state basketball title in 1971. Who did the Patriots beat in that game and where was it played?
10. Who coached Hurricane High School to the AAA state baseball championship in 2002?
Answers
1. North Marion; 2. Jay Folden; 3. Brooke in 1992 and Capital in 1993; 4. Bobby White; 5. Bluefield; 6. William King; 7. Huntington; 8. Warwood; 9. Charles Town at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown; 10. Billy Joe Hicks.