It is not easy being a college coach. Gone are the days when a coach can stay in one place for a long period of time. Unless you are Nick Saban of Alabama football and win seven national championships, your fans get tired of hearing your voice.
We all age, get tired and retire. Even though it is not realistic, here are some of the nation’s current college basketball coaches that I wish could coach forever.
Rick Barnes, Tennessee: I first met Barnes in 1978 when he was an assistant at Davidson. He has become one of the great coaches in the game. Area fans may not remember that he actually signed DuPont star Jason Williams when Barnes was at Providence.
John Beilein: He made WVU basketball nationally relevant again. I hope he’s not retired for good. He is one of the most respected coaches in the country. I realize he is in his late 60s and deserves to retire, but I hope he gets back in the college game.
Tony Bennett, Virginia: He is the Tony Dungy of college basketball — a man of no ego. I first met Bennett when he was coaching for his dad, Dick, at Wisconsin. Now that Hall of Fame coaches like Jim Boeheim, Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski seem to have lost their mojo, Bennett is the cream of the crop in the ACC. College coaching needs men like him. I hope he is in the game for a long time.
Dan D’Antoni, Marshall: Thundering Herd fans love D’Antoni, who has been a perfect fit in Huntington. He has re-energized the Marshall fan base. It is a shame he got the job so late in life. Marshall fans need to enjoy him while they have him.
Mark Few, Gonzaga: Have you been to Gonzaga? There are no luxurious trappings and trimmings. The facility is small (6,000 seats), the school is small (4,852 undergrad), but Few has made it into a big-time job. Few has been there since 1999 and the fly fisherman is a perfect fit in the Pacific Northwest. In a profession of loud and large egos, Few is refreshing. I hope he stays at Gonzaga a long time.
Bob Huggins, WVU: Our state loves “Huggs.” I am not sure that any state could love their coach more than our state loves Huggins. He is the most popular and powerful man in the state. Mountaineer fans hope he will coach forever. He will be a tough act to follow.
Lon Kruger, Oklahoma: Kruger might be the most underrated coach in the country. He won big at Kansas State, Illinois and Florida earlier in his career. When he and Huggins coach against each other it is like watching two master craftsmen at work.
Jay Wright, Villanova: College basketball has a strong tradition in Philadelphia. Wright has added to it by winning national championships in 2016 and 2018. Several NBA teams have made overtures to Wright, but I hope he stays in the college game.