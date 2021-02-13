Some of the Kanawha Valley’s best high school football teams were the Charleston High teams of 1968, ‘69 and ‘70, which won three consecutive Class AAA state titles. Frank Vincent was the head coach and among his assistants were Keith Pritt, Lou Romano and Jim Jarrett.
Former Charleston fullback Bucky Lowe was a powerful, physical running back as a sophomore and junior in the fall of 1968 and 1969.
Sadly, in the offseason prior to his senior season, Lowe got sick. He contracted endocarditis from a routine dental teeth cleaning. Endocarditis is an inflammation of the heart caused by bacteria. The disease weakened Lowe and he lost much of his speed, power and explosiveness.
Most players would have quit, but Lowe did not. He was only a shell of himself physically, but he stayed on the team. Lewis Jones took over the fullback duties, but Lowe contributed as best he could.
In fact, in the 1970 AAA state championship game against Clarksburg Victory, Lowe came off the bench and rushed for 46 yards in the muck and mud at Stadium Field in Parkersburg. His efforts and devotion to team were inspirational to his teammates.
In that era, there were many “big-name” high school players in the Kanawha Valley. I am not sure there was anyone more inspiring or devoted to his team than Lowe.
n I doubt that many current Herbert Hoover football players really know the name of Robin Lyons, but they should. Lyons won the Kennedy Award as the state’s top high school football player in the fall of 1974. He is the only Hoover player to ever win the Kennedy Award.
After the season, he would commit to play for Bobby Bowden at WVU.
Several weeks ago, I noticed that Lyons celebrated his 64th birthday. It does not seem that long ago that Lyons was a star “up Elk.” Three years ago, I saw Lyons at a Marshall football game. To his credit, he looked like he could still play.
n Last week, Penn State assistant football coach Terry Smith was promoted to associate head coach with the Nittany Lions.
WVU fans may remember his brother, Harvey Smith, as a former Mountaineer wide receiver in the 1980s. Harvey Smith came to WVU as a walk-on who ended up being a three-year starter at wide receiver and catching 14 touchdown passes.
Harvey Smith had a knack for making big plays. He caught a game-winning touchdown pass from Mike Timko with six seconds remaining to win a game on the road at East Carolina in 1986.