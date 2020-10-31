Many area sports fans may not have noticed the recent passing of longtime Kanawha County football coach Larry Mullins, but his former students and players were greatly saddened.
Mullins passed away on Oct. 10. He coached junior high and middle school football in the Kanawha Valley since the 1960s. Among his coaching stops were Thomas Jefferson Junior High, Woodrow Wilson Junior High, Sissonville High School and John Adams Middle School.
Among the players he coached were recognizable names such as Trippi Adams, Clyde Childers, Warren Armstead, Mike Jones, Charles “Dickie” Russell, Dennis Harris, Joey Holland, Terry Cantrell, Rex Repass, Joey Brison and Ryan Switzer. He also had three Henry brothers, John, Jerry and Mike.
In a story in the Charleston Daily Mail from November of 1971, Mullins talked about coaching at the junior high level.
“I have coached in college, high school and junior high,” Mullins told former sports writer Don Hager. “I prefer coaching in junior high. The reward is in taking a seventh grader who can hardly walk and working with him day in and day out, watching him develop and knowing you had a hand in that.”
Mullens played high school football at St. Albans and then played at the University of Cincinnati.
Mullins’ coaching contribution reminds me of many coaches who have worked as assistant high school coaches or junior high coaches and have been out of the spotlight. I can’t list them all, but here are a few names that come to mind.
Bob Allport: He posted a record of 22-2 at DuPont Junior High in the early 1970s and he was an assistant at DuPont High School for almost 30 years. His fellow coaches consider him the best offensive line coach they have seen.
Gill Heasley: No one loves to coach more than Heasley. He has coached every sport at virtually every school in the county.
Danny Hill: He coached at the junior high and high school level for 36 years. Among his stops were Dunbar, Cedar Grove and DuPont
Neil Hopkins: He was an assistant football coach at East Bank for 26 years and was a part of four state championships. His son played football at Harvard.
Rodger House: He was an assistant football coach at East Bank for Don Arthur. He is the father of Cincinnati Reds third base coach J.R. House.
Keith Pritt: An unsung hero of a coach at Charleston High School. He was an assistant football coach on AAA state title team from 1968-70.
Marvin Richardson: A former assistant coach at South Charleston, he was nicknamed “The Old Pro.” The school’s gym bears his name.
Paul Skidmore: He was a great player at Rainelle High in Greenbrier County. He then played at Morris Harvey and Glenville. He coached the defensive line at DuPont from 1970-1994.