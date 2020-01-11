Last year at about this time I wrote that two of the best college football hires of the offseason were Neal Brown at WVU and Scott Satterfield at Louisville.
I stand by that statement.
Fans in West Virginia love Brown. He has been refreshing. Satterfield was named the ACC Coach of the Year, went 8-5 and won the Music City Bowl.
What I did not know is that Satterfield has a local tie to our state. His high school football coach at Orange High School in Hillsborough, North Carolina was former Huntington East multi-sport athlete Billy Hynus. Hynus coached Satterfield in 1989 and 1990.
Hynus was an outstanding multi-sport athlete in the early 1980s. He led Huntington East to the Class AAA football playoffs back when only eight teams qualified. He led East to a playoff win over a Roger Jefferson-coached Charleston High team at Fairfield Stadium.
Hynus also played on AAA state championship baseball teams at Huntington East in 1980 and 1981. He then was recruited by Sonny Randle to play football at Marshall.
n I am guessing that even the most ardent college hoops fan in our area did not pay attention to last Sunday’s Holy Cross-Navy basketball game in Worcester, Massachusetts.
However, there was some in-state flavor in that game. The head coach at Holy Cross is former St. Albans All-State player Brett Nelson. One of Navy’s assistant coaches is former Cabell Midland point guard Jon Perry.
n It does not seem that long ago that East Bank High School was a state football power. Many local fans will remember the Pioneers won AA state football championships in 1989, 1990, 1993 and 1996. Coached by Ralph Hensley, the East Bank program of the ’90s produced former NFL player Chris Massey.
Older fans will remember that East Bank was a big school and a AAA football power. The Pioneers and Mike Kitchen defeated Huntington 6-0 to win the 1964 state crown on a cold, frigid day at old Laidley Field in Charleston.
The Pioneers also won AAA state titles in 1971 and 1973. In 1971, they defeated Tommy Bowden and Morgantown 22-16 at Stadium Field in Parkersburg. Two years later, in 1973, the Pioneers, with running back Claude Geiger, shut out Weirton 10-0, also in Parkersburg.
The head coach of the 1971 and 1973 Pioneers was Don Arthur. In the upper end of the Valley, Arthur was fondly known as “Duke.”
Sadly, Arthur died at the age of 77 on Christmas Day, 2019 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. He was a bigger-than-life figure on the Calvert Field coaching sideline in the early 1970s, when he coached such players as Geiger, Lester Weems, Bob Campbell, Dave and Dale O’Neal, Dewayne Daniels, Howie Harris, Don Payne and Lanny Steed.
Arthur was born in Montgomery and graduated from East Bank and went on to play football at WVU from 1960-64. After coaching at East Bank, he joined Frank Ellwood’s staff at Marshall in the mid-1970s.